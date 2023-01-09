DH | No meetings of Parliament, meeting hall is inaccessible

PHILIPSBURG–Due to audio-visual technical works being executed in the Parliament building, meetings of Parliament are scheduled to resume in the third week of January 2023. The meeting hall is inaccessible for the time being.

The parliament of St. Maarten is in the process of upgrading its audio/video (AV) system in the Parliament Building. The purpose of this upgrade is to provide members of parliament, the public, and the media with improved quality during the broadcast of parliamentary deliberations.

The works commenced in December 2022, in cooperation with the property owner, and are expected to be completed shortly. Meanwhile, the Parliament meeting hall is inaccessible.

As customary, the meetings scheduled will be published on Parliament’s Facebook page, website, and in The Daily Herald and will also be shared with members of the media.

Parliamentary sessions are carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, SXM GOV radio 107.9FM, Pearl Radio 98.1FM, the audio via the internet at

www.sxmparliament.org,

www.pearlfmradio.sx and

www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament.

Bron: Daily Herald