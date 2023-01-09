26 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 10 januari 2023
Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 10 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Kenley’s locker voor Curaçao Medical Centre

Kenley Jansen en zijn vrouw Gianni hebben via de Kenley Jansen Foundation een ‘Kenley’s Locker’ geschonken aan de kinderafdeling van het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC). Dat meldt...
Nu.cw | Ed Nijpels brengt bezoek aan Bonaire

Ed Nijpels is deze week op werkbezoek op Bonaire. Dat meldt het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB). Op het vliegveld van Bonaire werd Nijpels verwelkomd door gedeputeerde van...
Nu.cw | Penshonado’s betalen tijdelijk lagere huur

Gepensioneerde huurders van Fundashon Kas Popular (FKP) krijgen tijdelijk lagere huurkosten. Dat meldt de organisatie. De prijs van de woningen gaat met tien procent omlaag. Het gaat...
NTR | Woon je in de Caribische gemeenten? Dan heb je minder rechten

John Samson Met zwangerschapsverlof gaan of een ww-uitkering aanvragen? Met het openbaar vervoer naar je werk? Dat kan dus niet in de drie ‘bijzondere gemeenten’ van Nederland. Zo...
CC | Miss Curaçao can still participate in Miss Universe

WILLEMSTAD - Miss Curaçao can still participate in the Miss Universe elections this Saturday in New Orleans. Gabriela dos Santos tested positive for Corona last week and...
DH | No meetings of Parliament, meeting hall is inaccessible

PHILIPSBURG–Due to audio-visual technical works being executed in the Parliament building, meetings of Parliament are scheduled to resume in the third week of January 2023. The meeting hall is inaccessible for the time being.

The parliament of St. Maarten is in the process of upgrading its audio/video (AV) system in the Parliament Building. The purpose of this upgrade is to provide members of parliament, the public, and the media with improved quality during the broadcast of parliamentary deliberations.

The works commenced in December 2022, in cooperation with the property owner, and are expected to be completed shortly. Meanwhile, the Parliament meeting hall is inaccessible.

As customary, the meetings scheduled will be published on Parliament’s Facebook page, website, and in The Daily Herald and will also be shared with members of the media.

Parliamentary sessions are carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, SXM GOV radio 107.9FM, Pearl Radio 98.1FM, the audio via the internet at

www.sxmparliament.org,

www.pearlfmradio.sx and

www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament.

Bron: Daily Herald

NTR | Woon je in de Caribische gemeenten? Dan heb je minder rechten

