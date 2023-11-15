28 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 15 november 2023
CC | Curaçao's stayover arrivals close to reach five hundred thousand arrivals

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 466.834 stayover visitor arrivals in the first ten months of 2023, which is an additional 66.257 stayover visitors compared...
0

PHILIPSBURG--The Joint Court of Justice on Monday upheld the murder conviction of Jose Luis Arrindell Moreno (22), but took two years off his sentence on account of...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Bezoek Van Huffelen formeel en soms informeel

Kralendijk - Deze week brengt demissionair Staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen (D66) een bezoek aan Bonaire, Saba en Sint Eustatius. Bonaire is het eerste eiland dat zij bezocht. ...
1

AntilliaansDagblad | Uitgestorven Lora keert terug

Oranjestad – De ‘Amazona barbadens’ - een papegaaiensoort die in de volksmond ‘lora’ heet - is op Aruba uitgestorven. Natuurpark Arikok is via het programma ‘Species Convervation...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Curaçao naar Caribbean Series

CTB: Een kans om zichtbaar te zijn in Amerika Willemstad - Het Curaçao Toeristen Bureau (CTB) heeft samen met de Curaçao Baseball Federation (Febeko) tijdens een persconferentie meer...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Aqualectra faalt weer

Opnieuw grote schade door black-out Curaçao Willemstad - Héél Curaçao zat dinsdagmiddag en een groot deel van de avond zonder stroom: opnieuw een black-out, nadat dit in juni...
1
Shaquon Gumbs lost control of his blue Hyundai Accent and crashed on A.Th. Illidge Road shortly after being fatally shot. (File photo)

PHILIPSBURG–The Joint Court of Justice on Monday upheld the murder conviction of Jose Luis Arrindell Moreno (22), but took two years off his sentence on account of his youth and because he was a first-time offender when he pulled the trigger and ended another young man’s life.

The Court of First Instance last July found Arrindell Moreno guilty of murdering 21-year-old Shaquon Adrien Kaheem Gumbs on April 20, 2021, near Tan Tan Supermarket on A.Th. Illidge Road. The lower court judge followed the prosecutor’s demands and ordered the Dutch Quarter resident to remain behind bars for 20 years.

Just like he did in the lower court proceedings 15 months before, Arrindell Moreno denied that he was the one who shot the victim in the abdomen at close range.

“I never shoot anyone in my life,” he told the panel of three judges during his appeal trial last month.

The Solicitor-General saw the case differently, considering it proven that Arrindell Moreno had successfully executed a plan to kill the victim in cold blood. He asked the judges to confirm the lower court’s sentence.

Defence lawyer Shaira Bommel had pleaded for her client’s acquittal based on a lack of sufficient legal and convincing evidence.

The case against Arrindell Moreno was based almost exclusively on surveillance camera footage, and a police-made compilation was shown during the appeals trial.

The compilation video starts three hours before the shooting and tracked a man entering an alley. Arrindell Moreno confirmed to the judges that this person was him and said he used that alley to get to his house.

However, when a differently dressed man walked out of the alley about an hour later, Arrindell Moreno denied that this person was him.

The compilation tracked that man to a local bar, and followed him as he rode back-and-forth on a scooter, changed into dark clothing, and waited for 15 minutes by the roadside with two others. Finally, around 6:49pm, the man drives off on the scooter in the direction of Middle Region, out of the camera’s view.

Two minutes later, a scooter with a lone driver dressed in black is seen travelling in the opposite direction toward Belvedere. The victim’s car is behind the scooter. Suddenly, the scooter makes a U-turn, stops next to the victim’s vehicle, and a flash can be seen from the rider’s left hand.

Shot and bleeding, Gumbs turned his car around and headed towards Middle Region, probably trying to drive himself to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). However, he did not make it and crashed his blue Hyundai Accent into a wall further up A.Th. Illidge Road. He later died of his injuries.

During the investigation, two police officers identified Arrindell Moreno as the man who had emerged from the alley and had been followed until two minutes before the fatal shot was fired. They also identified Arrindell Moreno as the gunman because of his “sitting position” on the scooter.

Bommel questioned the reliability of these identifications during the appeals trial, but the Joint Court ruled them to be reliable because one officer had encountered Arrindell Moreno several times in the past and both had been present when he was arrested for an unrelated offence just nine days before the murder.

The officers’ identification was supported by the testimony of a man who had been at the scene, the Joint Court ruled. For a time, this man was suspected of being an accomplice. However, authorities had showed him a still image taken from the compilation video footage, and he said that the man who came out of the alley was Arrindell Moreno.

Bommel had also emphasised her client’s story that he was home that evening getting his hair braided. She supported this alibi with the testimony of a witness who said the gunman did not look like Arrindell Moreno and that she had seen him at his house shortly after the shooting.

The Joint Court ruled that this witness was unreliable. In addition to being too far away to see the shooter’s face, the court found that Arrindell Moreno had “sufficient time to drive home” before the witness walked by.

“This incident had the character of a drive-by shooting,” the Joint Court said in its 13-page verdict. “The defendant was on his scooter, made a U-turn, drove up to the driver’s side of the victim’s car, and unceremoniously shot him directly in the stomach area.”

Although reducing Arrindell Moreno’s sentence to 18 years in prison, which is in line with the court’s sentencing guidelines, the Joint Court said it had taken into account that he has not “taken any responsibility for the suffering and sorrow he has caused to others.”

“He has also provided no insight into the reasons for his actions and has not expressed any regret,” the Joint Court said. “What is frightening is the apparent ease with which he felt he had to take the life of another young man.”

The Joint Court on Monday also confirmed Arrindell Moreno’s lower court conviction for gun possession. This charge stemmed from the .38 calibre automatic pistol and six rounds of live ammunition that were found in his pants pocket when he was arrested on July 9, 2021.

Additionally, the Joint Court upheld the compensation payment to the victim’s family, which amounts to US $5,000 for funeral expenses.

Arrindell Moreno has just one more appeal remaining, which is to the Dutch Supreme Court. However, this court does not re-evaluate evidence and only determines whether the other courts applied the law correctly.

Bron: Daily Herald

Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Curaçao naar Caribbean Series

CTB: Een kans om zichtbaar te zijn in Amerika Willemstad - Het Curaçao Toeristen Bureau (CTB) heeft samen met de Curaçao Baseball Federation (Febeko) tijdens een persconferentie meer details gegeven...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Aqualectra faalt weer

Opnieuw grote schade door black-out Curaçao Willemstad - Héél Curaçao zat dinsdagmiddag en een groot deel van de avond zonder stroom: opnieuw een black-out, nadat dit in juni dit jaar...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | FKP met de billen bloot

In vier moties ook regering gevraagd om actie Willemstad - In de openbare Statenvergadering over de FKP zijn deze week vijf moties ingediend, waarvan er vier met algemene stemmen zijn...
1
Algemeen nieuws

RD | Hof Curaçao: NFI-onderzoek naar lengte veroordeelde in moordzaak

Oscar van Dam | Reformatorisch Dagblad WILLEMSTAD (ANP) - Het hof op Curaçao heeft dinsdag bepaald dat het Nederlands Forensisch Instituut (NFI) onafhankelijk onderzoek moet doen naar de lichaamslengte van...
0
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Bijna 100 accounts aangemaakt in Curaçaose gokvergunningen portal

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Vanaf 15 november kunnen gokbedrijven een vergunning aanvragen onder de nieuwe gokwet van Curaçao. In de afgelopen twee weken hebben bijna 100 gokbedrijven een account aangemaakt...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Blackout door kortsluiting in hoofdkabel

De oorzaak van de blackout is bekend. Volgens Aqualectra was er een kortsluiting in een van de hoofdkabels. De storing ontstond bij de kabel die de stroom tussen de...
1
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 14 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Half miljoen olievatten niet betaald, schip leeg huiswaarts

De partij die een half miljoen vaten olie in de tanks van Bullenbaai op een veiling had gekocht, heeft niet betaald. Het schip de Everest vertrok zonder lading, meldt...
4
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Curaçao verwelkomt bijna 500.000 zonaanbidders

Bijna een half miljoen zonaanbidders heeft Curaçao tot en met oktober van dit jaar bezocht. Het eiland heeft voor het eerst in één jaar tijd zoveel toeristen mogen verwelkomen....
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Belastingdienst gaat samenwerken met betaalmethode Sentoo

De Belastingdienst gaat samenwerken met betalingsmethode Sentoo. Via QR-codes kunnen belastingplichtigen hun betalingen doen, wat sneller werkt en nauwkeuriger is dan het systeem dat nu wordt gebruikt. De dienst...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Vanmiddag uitspraak of moordzaak Vernon Rombley herzien gaat worden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vanmiddag om half twee bepaalt de rechtbank in Willemstad of de moordzaak Rombley herzien gaat worden. Advocaten Geert-Jan Knoops en Carry Knoops-Hamburger hebben een herzieningsverzoek ingediend...
0
Energiesector

PBC | Aqualectra bevestigt eilandbrede stroomstoring op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao is vandaag onverwacht getroffen door een eilandbrede stroomstoring. Enkele minuten voor drie uur bevestigde het lokale nutsbedrijf Aqualectra dat er sprake is van een complete...
0
Curaçao

PBC | ‘Ideal’ betaalsysteem op Curaçao heet ‘Sentoo’ en maakt stappen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Sentoo, het lokale fintech-bedrijf op Curaçao dat in 2016 werd opgericht, zet belangrijke stappen in de ontwikkeling van online betaaldiensten. Zij voegt dit jaar nog de...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Miss Curaçao 2023 Kim Rossen strijdt voor Miss Universe titel in El Salvador

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Komende zaterdag, 18 november is een spannende dag voor Curaçao. De 26-jarige Kim Rossen, bekroond als Miss Curaçao 2023, neemt deel aan de prestigieuze Miss Universe...
4
Curaçao

PBC | Inventarisatie van verzorgingstehuizen voor ouderen in 2024

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Begin 2024 vindt er een inventarisatie plaats van verzorgingstehuizen voor ouderen. Dat meldt de Raad voor Ouderenbeleid. Momenteel zijn er op Curaçao ongeveer 35 verzorgingstehuizen. De...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Zoveelste blackout in een jaar

Het eiland ligt sinds twee uur vanmiddag plat. Alle productie-eenheden van nutsbedrijf Aqualectra liggen eruit. De oorzaak van de storing is nog in onderzoek. Wel wordt de distributie in het...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Oud-politicus Winston Lourens overleden

Oud-politicus en radiopersoonlijkheid Winston Lourens is in het weekeinde overleden. Hij was 82 jaar. Lourens werkte eerst in het onderwijs voordat hij verschillende politieke functies bekleedde. Hij was vanaf 1979...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | 2 jongeren uit JJIC vermist

De politie is op zoek naar twee jongeren die uit jeugdinrichting JJIC zijn ontsnapt. Het gaat om de 16-jarige Urvelina Rafael en Joheidienne Floranus. Beiden vertrokken uit de inrichting...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

ParadiseFM | Parlement neemt moties aan voor betere positie FKP

De oproep van FKP-directeur Con was niet aan dovemansoren gericht. Het kabinet moet ervoor zorgen dat de 19 miljoen die bij Giro vastzit, los komt. Daarmee kan de stichting...
0
Curaçao

CC | Curacao is gearing up for a record-breaking winter 2023/24 season

WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao Airport Partners N.V. (CAP), is pleased to share that the passenger traffic outlook for winter 2023/2024 is positive. CAP has been adamant in securing the retention...
0
Gezondheid

DH | SMMC resumes operations after brief employee unrest

PHILIPSBURG--St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has resumed its operations after a temporary disruption on Monday caused by employee unrest.     Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Politieke kleur mag er niet toe doen’

Cecilia wil besturen vanuit inhoud in plaats van partij-ideologie Kralendijk - Anjelica Cicilia heeft het prima voor elkaar in Nederland. Ze is directeur Acquisition & Development bij Achmea Real Estate...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Bezettingsgraad hotels Aruba lager

Oranjestad - Hotels melden dat de inkomsten van hotelkamers (RevPar) zijn gestegen. De bezettingsgraad is echter lager. Ceo Tisa LaSorte van Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association (Ahata) heeft dat...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Global mikt op mei 2024

Willemstad - Global Oil Management Group (GOMG), gevestigd in een deel van de Isla-raffinaderij, streeft ernaar om in mei 2024 te beginnen met de productie van asfalt voor export...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Bijna half miljoen toeristen’

Meeste bezoekers uit Nederland, VS, Colombia, Brazilië en Canada Willemstad - De verblijfstoeristen naderen de 500.000, zo maakt toeristenbureau CTB bekend, om precies te zijn 466.834 overnachtingen in de eerste...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Discriminatie onacceptabel’

Mercelina reageert op pleidooi Land in cassatieberoep Willemstad - De pleidooien die zowel namens de Landen Curaçao en Aruba en namens de eisende partijen, waaronder de organisaties Fundacion Orguyo Aruba...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Vanaf vandaag al stemmen voor Tweede Kamerverkiezingen

Officieel zijn de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen pas over anderhalve week, op 22 november, maar op Curaçao kun je vanaf vandaag al stemmen, bij de Vertegenwoordiging van Nederland in Scharloo. Voorwaarde is...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, November 13, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 13 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
1
Bouw en vastgoedsector

DolfijnFM | Werkzaamheden gestart aan Weg naar Westpunt vanaf Wiri-rotonde

De wegverbeteringen aan de Weg naar Westpunt zijn begonnen. Het ministerie van Verkeer zegt dat de weg vanaf de Wiri-rotonde wordt aangepakt. De werkzaamheden zijn onderdeel van het ‘Life...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Landmacht oefent met drones op Curaçao

De Nederlandse Landmacht heeft twee weken lang geoefend met drones. Met de drones kunnen militairen vanuit de lucht foto’s en video’s maken, wat helpt bij het opsporen van mensen...
0
Aruba

DolfijnFM | Beatrix hoopt op dezelfde liefde van Amalia voor Caribische eilanden

Prinses Beatrix hoopt dat kleindochter prinses Amalia dezelfde liefde ontwikkelt voor de Caribische eilanden als zijzelf. De 85-jarige Beatrix deelde haar ervaringen aan het einde van haar reis naar...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | Medellín promoot medische faciliteiten bij belangstellenden Curaçao en Aruba

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD- De Colombiaanse stad Medellín, bijzonder populair onder reizigers van de ABC eilanden, heeft zichzelf tussen 23 en 27 oktober op zowel Curaçao als op Aruba nog eens...
0
Aruba

PBC | BoerBurgerBeweging BBB heeft haar Caribische Chapter in het Papiaments

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – De BoerBurgerBeweging BBB heeft de Caribische Chapter van haar verkiezingsprogramma ook in het Papiaments uitgebracht: Masha BBBon tur dia. In dit programma wordt speciale aandacht besteed...
0
Aruba

PBC | Nieuwe rijkswet beperkt Nederlandse overheersing in rijksministerraad

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Een historische verandering in het Statuut van het Koninkrijk is stilletjes doorgevoerd, waardoor Nederland vanaf 1 januari 2024 niet langer zijn meerderheid in de Rijksministerraad...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Olieschip Everest vertrekt leeg weer van Curaçao

Ken je dat verhaal van dat olieschip dat die half miljoen vaten fuel olie kwam ophalen op Curaçao? Die is leeg weer vertrokken, heeft de Vigilante vastgelegd. De vaten...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Mannen met vuurwapen aangehouden in Scharloo

In de nacht van vrijdag op zaterdag hebben de politie en vrijwilligerskorps een bezoekje gebracht aan Scharloo, in het kader van de openbare orde. In de wijk zijn meestal...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vrouw (48) overleden na ongeluk op Banda’bou

Bij een auto-ongeluk op Banda’bou is een vrouw van 48 om het leven gekomen. Zaterdagochtend vroeg vond de frontale aanleiding plaats op de Kaya Popo Rojer tussen Santa Cruz...
0
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | “Samenleving kan kosten van CMC niet dragen”

Het CMC is een mooi ziekenhuis, maar de samenleving kan de kosten ervan simpelweg niet dragen. Dat stelt oud-Gezondheidsinspecteur Jan Huurman in een memo. Afgelopen week werd bekend dat...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Curaçao Clean Up maakt Klein Curaçao schoon

Het is al even geleden, maar nu pas bekendgemaakt: vorige week zaterdag hebben ruim 60 vrijwilligers Klein-Curaçao schoongemaakt, tijdens een schoonmaakactie van de Curaçao Clean Up. De focus lag...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Passengers of vehicle escape after nose dive into Simpson Bay Lagoon

Police are investigating what caused the “peculiar accident” SIMPSON BAY--Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received a distress call early Friday morning about a vehicle submerged in the...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Ramsargebied breidt uit

Oranjestad - Het Spaans Lagoen en vier saliña’s worden toegevoegd aan het beschermd gebied onder het internationale Verdrag van Ramsar. Het gaat om Western Wetlands, Westpunt, de zuidkust en...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Gi-Ro dwarsboomt FKP

Stichting kan niet bij 19 miljoen gulden voor sociale woningbouw Willemstad - Fundashon Kas Popular (FKP) is dan weliswaar dé instelling die invulling geeft aan het sociale huisvestingsbeleid, maar het...
7
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Paneldiscussie over beroep van de toekomst

Willemstad - Tijdens de Studie- en Beroepenmarkt zal dit jaar een paneldiscussie gehouden worden over het beroep van de toekomst. Op de Facebookpagina komen al enkele personen aan het...
4
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Kippenfarm overschrijdt normen niet

Minder stank gemeten door eNoses Willemstad - Kippenfarm J&M Egg’s Farm Moderno, gelegen ten oosten van Sun Valley en Sunset Heights, overschrijdt geen grenzen meer op het gebied van schadelijke...
3
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | RdK: Keuze CPR was transparant

Top oneens met verwijt dat regering verkeerd is geadviseerd Willemstad - ‘Patrick Newton i Herbert Mensche a mal konsehá gobièrnu’, kopte eerder deze maand een Papiamentstalige ochtendkrant: Newton en Mensche...
3
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | KLM-marathon volledig uitverkocht

De tiende editie van de KLM-marathon is volledig uitverkocht. Kees van Muiswinkel, directeur van Foundation Run in the Sun die de marathon organiseert, hoopt alle deelnemers van de 5,...
0
Comin' up

DolfijnFM | Gratis straatfestival in Pietermaai

Pietermaai komt op zaterdag 25 november weer tot leven met het gratis ‘Heartbeat Music Festival’ onder het motto ‘Heart beat in the street’. Het festival is niet alleen bedoeld...
3
Column Youp van 't Hek

Column Youp | Woke-psychose

Tijdje geleden zat die Tim den Besten idioot te janken op de Nederlandse televisie omdat hij als verslaggever tijdens de Gay Pride naar het bootje van zijn collegaatje Nicolaas...
0
Curaçao

NU | Prinses Beatrix genoot van bezoek aan Curaçao en Aruba: ‘Altijd fijn hier’

Prinses Beatrix heeft genoten van haar bezoek aan Curaçao en Aruba. Haar afgelopen dagen stonden in het teken van natuur, geschiedenis en initiatieven die het leven beter maken op...
1
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Kustwacht tekent overeenkomst voor Search and Rescue operaties

De Kustwacht Caribich gebied heeft gisteren een Memorandum of Understanding getekend met de Amerikaanse en Franse Kustwacht. In de overeenkomst staan vernieuwde afspraken voor Search and Rescue operaties en...
0
Gezondheid

DolfijnFM | Ministerie GMN wil verbetering in diabeteszorg

Het ministerie van Gezondheid wil dat er een beter behandelplan voor diabeteszorg ontwikkeld wordt. Daarom is een werkgroep opgesteld die ervoor moet zorgen dat de diabeteszorg verbeterd wordt. Volgens...
2
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | 1 miljoen euro voor klimaatplannen BES-eilanden

Bonaire, Saba en Sint-Eustatius gaan samen met het Nederlandse kabinet aan de slag met hun eigen klimaatplannen. Daarvoor stelt de regering 1 miljoen euro beschikbaar. Dat geld komt bovenop de...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Dertien geiten gestolen van erf

Een geitenboer op Barber is vorige week slachtoffer geworden van diefstal. Een dief heeft maar liefst dertien rasgeiten gestolen van het erf. De schade is zo’n 10 duizend gulden....
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Jorrel Hato in Oranje selectie

In februari debuteerde hij in het eerste van Ajax en nu al is hij opgeroepen voor het Nederlands elftal: de 17-jarige Jorrel Hato. Bondscoach Ronald Koeman neemt Hato mee...
1
Aruba

NTR | Prinses Beatrix onder de indruk van Arubaanse papegaai

Melissa Stamper Na zes jaar is prinses Beatrix weer op Aruba. Projecten om de natuur te herstellen staan dit keer centraal. Met als hoogtepunt de bedreigde Arubaanse papegaai die op...
0
Gezondheid

CC | ‘Heavy financial burdens of CMC result from a series of questionable decisions’

NIJMEGEN – In the lead-up to the parliamentary inquiry into the construction of the new hospital in Curaçao, Jan Huurman, former Inspector of Public Health on the island, asserts...
2
Curaçao

CC | Budget surplus of Curaçao shrinks from 142 to 22 million guilders in one year

WILLEMSTAD - The significant budget surplus of Curaçao, which stood at 142 million guilders until the fourth quarter of 2022, has decreased to approximately 22 million, as reported by...
0
Energiesector

DH | GEBE customers to get bulk bills, 30-day grace period

PHILIPSBURG--Utilities company GEBE said on Thursday that its customers will be receiving their outstanding bills in bulk, possibly indicating the same due date and potentially up to twenty bills. ...
0
