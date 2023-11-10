DolfijnFM | Gratis straatfestival in Pietermaai

PHILIPSBURG–Police arrested the mother of a six days old baby after she threw the child over the balcony of a house in Dutch Quarter on Thursday. The little boy is severely injured but according to the latest report he is alive.

The mother of the baby is currently being treated by a psychiatrist of Mental Health Foundation. Police are trying to find an answer as to what led the woman to throw her child over the balcony. The extend of the baby’s injuries has not been revealed.

The Daily Herald understands from a reliable source that the baby boy is part of a twin.

Bron: Daily Herald