26 C
Willemstad
• maandag 20 februari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Nu.cw | Poging tot moord op politieagent

Een motorrijder heeft op 11 februari een politieagent moedwillig aangereden. De agent wilde de motorrijder aanhouden, maar in plaats van te stoppen, verhoogde hij zijn snelheid. Vervolgens...
1

Nu.cw | Route Bandabou via Bullenbaai geëgaliseerd

De alternatieve route via Bullenbaai naar Bandabou is geëgaliseerd. Minister van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning Charles Cooper (MFK) geeft aan dat de weg nu klaar voor...
2

DH | Large turnout of spectators for Sunday’s adult carnival parade

MARIGOT--Seven troupes took part in Sunday’s adult carnival parade which brought glorious colours onto the streets of Marigot once again following the children’s parade a week ago. The...
0
- Advertentie -

NTR | ‘Tijdens Karnaval bestaat er even geen arm of rijk’

John Samson Hoe is het carnaval op Curaçao eigenlijk ontstaan? En hoe ziet de toekomst van het grootste evenement van het eiland eruit? Muziekkenner en cultuur-expert Selwyn de...
2

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Strijd’ met masterlicentiehouders

Minfin: Curaçao profiteert zelf niet van online gaming sector Willemstad - Momenteel zijn er slechts vier vergunninghouders, de zogeheten ‘masterlicentiehouders’, die elk een vergoeding van slechts 10.000 gulden...
0

Telegraaf | Nederlandse militair aangehouden op Aruba na mishandeling toeriste in nachtclub

WILLEMSTAD - Een Nederlandse militair is in de nacht van donderdag op vrijdag aangehouden op Aruba nadat hij in een nachtclub een vrouw zou hebben mishandeld. De Marechaussee...
0

PBC | Vrouwen in de Nederlandse slavernij

Persbureau Curacao AMSTERDAM – Er is weinig historisch materiaal bekend van vrouwelijke slaven in het algemeen, laat staan over het aandeel van vrouwen in de Nederlandse slavernij. Over...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeNieuwsComin' up

DH | Large turnout of spectators for Sunday’s adult carnival parade

0 reacties
Chamber of Commerce CCISM Administrative and Human Resources Manager Luciana Raspail in the Uforik Mas troupe during Sunday’s adult parade. Seven troupes took part in the parade. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–Seven troupes took part in Sunday’s adult carnival parade which brought glorious colours onto the streets of Marigot once again following the children’s parade a week ago.

The procession followed the same route – starting from Agrément roundabout, proceeding along Rue de Hollande, Rue de la République, Rue de la Liberté, Rue Kennedy, Rue Lowtown, Bellevue and returning along Rue de Hollande to the finish.

The Locomotiv band led the procession followed by the Miss Essence contestants with 2022 Miss Saint-Martin/Miss Saint-Barths winner Inès Tessier, Soualiwomen Kultural Association (SKA), Uforik Mas, Dominicano Association of Saint-Martin, Kiskeya, and Bacchanal Sea Breeze.

On this occasion there appeared to be no visible judging panel and no choreography segment on Rue de la République, and no emcee who normally gives a running commentary and entertains the crowd. No explanation could immediately be obtained from organisers.

Motorworld took the opportunity to show off three of its new line of Changan cars from China.

There was one anxious moment when the first huge music truck almost did not make the left turn into Rue de la Liberté, the driver making at least three attempts before he succeeded which prompted applause from the crowd.

Bron: Daily Herald

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Comin' upKunst en CultuurSint MaartenSXM-Daily Herald

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Comin' up

Nu.cw | Straten van Curaçao weer gevuld met kleurrijke kostuums tijdens Gran Marcha

Het duurde even, maar het was het wachten waard. Zondag waren de straten...
0
Comin' up

NTR | ‘Tijdens Karnaval bestaat er even geen arm of rijk’

John Samson Hoe is het carnaval op Curaçao eigenlijk ontstaan? En hoe ziet de...
2
Aruba

PBC | Vrouwen in de Nederlandse slavernij

Persbureau Curacao AMSTERDAM – Er is weinig historisch materiaal bekend van vrouwelijke slaven in...
0
Comin' up

PBC | Inschrijvingen open voor tweede editie Miss Teenage Globe Curaçao 2023

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – QMQ Organization heeft de inschrijving geopend voor de tweede editie...
0
Aruba

PBC | KLM denkt aan versoepeling uniformregels

Persbureau Curacao AMSTELVEEN – KLM overweegt om de uniformvoorschriften aan te passen zodat medewerkers...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Nederlandse consul redde duizenden Joden door ze naar Curaçao te sturen

Persbureau Curacao ROTTERDAM – Rotterdammer Jan Zwartendijk (1896-1976) redde tijdens de Tweede Wereldoorlog duizenden...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 