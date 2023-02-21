28 C
NTR | 'Curaçao zou veel meer geld kunnen verdienen aan carnaval'

Wat betekent carnaval voor de economie van Curaçao? En waar liggen de kansen voor het eiland om meer geld te verdienen? Oud-bestuurslid de carnavalsorganisatie FKK vindt het...
1

DH | Heyliger-Marten optimistic about electoral changes

~ Says voters have a big responsibility as well ~ PHILIPSBURG--Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Grisha Heyliger-Marten says she is optimistic about the process of electoral reform that...
0

CN | Curacao profiteert tot nu toe niet van online kansspelsector

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Met de invoering van de nieuwe gokwet zal Curaçao voor het eerst profiteren van de online kansspelsector. Op ICE in Londen vertelde minister Silvania...
0
Democracy now! | Monday, February 20, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!'s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

PBC | Politie op zoek naar motorrijder die agent aanreed

Persbureau Curacao | met video WILLEMSTAD – De politie is op zoek naar een motorrijder die doorreed nadat hij een agent had aangereden. Het incident gebeurde zaterdag 11...
3

PBC | Geld slavernijverleden gereserveerd in apart meerjarig begrotingsartikel

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – De Nederlandse regering wil via een apart begrotingsartikel ruimte maken op de begroting van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties en niet met behulp van...
0

Nu.cw | Straten van Curaçao weer gevuld met kleurrijke kostuums tijdens Gran Marcha

Het duurde even, maar het was het wachten waard. Zondag waren de straten van Curaçao weer als vanouds gevuld met mensen in kleurrijke kostuums. Het publiek kon...
1
DH | Heyliger-Marten optimistic about electoral changes

~ Says voters have a big responsibility as well ~

Grisha Heyliger-Marten

PHILIPSBURG–Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Grisha Heyliger-Marten says she is optimistic about the process of electoral reform that is currently underway.

Her statement comes ahead of a meeting of Parliament’s Ad-Hoc Committee on Electoral Reform (AHCER) scheduled for Tuesday, February 21.

On November 29, 2022, Heyliger-Marten sent a letter to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs requesting to add a unique barcode to each ballot, and digitally scanning each ballot taken out of ballot bins.

According to Heyliger-Marten, what apparently happened during previous elections, is that so-called “dummy ballots” were used to first create invalid votes, and then once the voter left the polling station and was paid, the actual vote was cast on a valid ballot.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, the MP stated that adding unique barcodes to each ballot will prevent this voter fraud from happening, and also speed up the process of counting the votes after the closure of the polling stations.

She also stated that St. Maarten needs to transition to a more secure and efficient way of voting, especially with all the modern technology available these days. According to Heyliger-Marten, in a functioning democracy, there should be no need to have to wait until after midnight or the next day before getting the results and election statistics.

“I am pleased that the Prime Minister has responded to the proposals by fellow MP Melissa Gumbs and my person last year to make substantial changes to the electoral decree (Kiesbesluit) aimed at guaranteeing free and fair elections,” Heyliger-Marten stated. As such, I look forward to the input of all MPs and the debate on how to move the process forward.

Heyliger-Marten also called on the voting public to play its part in improving the electoral process. “Deciding on who to vote for and casting your vote is a serious matter,” she stated. “As Parliament, we can request the government to improve the functioning of our democracy by making the voting process more transparent, efficient, and secure. However, it is ultimately up to the voters to participate in the democratic electoral process in a responsible manner and make it work for the general benefit of [St. Maarten – Ed.] and its people”, Heyliger-Marten concluded.

Bron: Daily Herald

