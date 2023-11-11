DolfijnFM | Gratis straatfestival in Pietermaai

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company GEBE said on Thursday that its customers will be receiving their outstanding bills in bulk, possibly indicating the same due date and potentially up to twenty bills.

They will also receive a grace period of thirty days.

“We are fully aware that this situation may cause concern, and we want to support those who may find it challenging to settle their accounts in one payment. We invite any customer needing assistance to come to our offices to discuss a flexible payment plan tailored to your circumstances,” GEBE said in a notice.

“At NV GEBE, we understand the importance of clear and reliable billing for our customers, and we are working diligently to restore our billing system. The company is making progress every day, and many of our valued customers in various districts are now receiving their bills regularly and accurately,” GEBE said.

“We recognise that since the incident in March 2022, some of our customers experienced disruptions in their billing. NV GEBE is rectifying this and will be issuing bills for the period from February 2022 to November 2023 all at once. This means that some customers may receive multiple bills in one go, potentially up to 20. This is also true for customers who have started new contracts or accounts with us during this time frame.”

The company urges its customers who have not been receiving monthly bills to continue making regular payments, as this will help manage the customer’s account balance and prevent a larger bill later. Payments will be credited to the customer’s account, and the customer will receive a receipt for their records.

GEBE thanked customers for their patience and understanding as it works through this process. “NV GEBE is here to support you, so your experience with NV GEBE remains positive, even in the face of unexpected challenges,” GEBE said.

Bron: Daily Herald