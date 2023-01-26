26 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 26 januari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

DH | Second Chamber conflicted on ditching COHO Kingdom Law

THE HAGUE--Parties in the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament have responded with mixed feelings to the agreement of the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten to...
0

Ingezonden | Aruba stigmatiseert moslims

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Veroordeelde Bonairiaan onschuldig?

In juni besluit over heropening van de strafzaak Kralendijk - De Bonairiaanse Vernon Rombley zit mogelijk al acht jaar onschuldig in de gevangenis. Onderzoekers van het Knoop’s Innocence...
0
- Advertentie -

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Raffinaderij Aruba wordt energiepark’

Oranjestad - Energie-minister Glenbert Croes (MEP) wil van de raffinaderij in San Nicolas een industrieel energiepark maken. Hij reist volgende maand naar Nederland om een Memorandum of...
2

AntilliaansDagblad | Slavernijdebat toch over geld

Den Haag - In de Tweede Kamer was gisteren tien uur uitgetrokken voor het debat over de excuses voor het Nederlandse slavernijverleden. Hoewel sommige Kamerleden probeerden weg...
1

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Borstkanker zorgwekkend’

Sinta Ros: Meer personen krijgen de ziekte ook op jongere leeftijd Willemstad - Fundashon Sinta Ros vindt dat er op Curaçao meer aandacht moet zijn voor borstkanker. Zo...
1

AntilliaansDagblad | Alle scholen krijgen landhuisboek

Papiamentstalige versie voor iedereen beschikbaar Willemstad - Alle scholen krijgen het boek ‘Lánthùisnan di Kòrsou, Prenda presioso di pasado’, gedoneerd. Dat wordt bekend gemaakt door de Stichting Curaçao...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeNieuwsKunst en Cultuur

DH | Duncan, Gumbs, Grisha seek urgent meeting on heritage preservation

0 reacties
The historical structure at Diamond Estate has been completely destroyed.

PHILIPSBURG–Independent Members of Parliament (MPs) Solange Ludmila Duncan and Grisha Heyliger-Marten, as well as Party for Progress (PFP) MP Melissa Gumbs submitted a request on Wednesday for an urgent public meeting on the matter of heritage protection.

Following the recent demolition of the ruins at Diamond Estate in Cole Bay and the outrage by persons in the community, the MPs moved quickly to request a public meeting to discuss the incident, but more importantly the regulations that would prevent such from occurring again in the future.

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) and the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI have been requested to go to Parliament to debate the current legislation and policies regarding the preservation and management of heritage, and to provide updates on the current work of the Monument Council and the long-awaited Monument Fund.

“What is extremely disappointing is that this year marks the 160th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Emancipation. The re-enactment of the Diamond 26 Run for Freedom has become a valuable source of pride and ancestral connection for me and many others.

“We are also currently in discussion throughout the Kingdom on the impact of slavery and colonialism and how we need to move forward as a people and yet, on this island, we continue to let our heritage be destroyed in the name of capitalism and overdevelopment,” Duncan said in a press release.

“I am looking forward to an in-depth debate on the bottlenecks facing government to ensure that such a blatant act and disregard for heritage is never repeated. Marcus Garvey once said, ‘If we as a people realised the greatness from which we came we would be less likely to disrespect ourselves.’ When will we stop disrespecting ourselves?”

Gumbs expressed similar sentiments, noting that at some point members of society also have to decide if they are intent on protecting the country’s historical assets and legacies. The ruins at Diamond Estate were on private land which had been sold by the original owners.

“We very often see privately-owned buildings and plots of land sold to investors or otherwise,” Gumbs said, “but even in this scenario, persons can be more discerning with who they engage with for these purchases. We talk a lot about the responsibility of outsiders towards us, but never about our responsibility towards each other and towards the country. It’s just one in a long line of slaps in the face.”

Heyliger-Marten added that her main concern is about government not taking the necessary measures to preserve heritage sites.

“Heritage provides footprints to our past and shows how our society has evolved. It helps us to examine our history and traditions and enables us to develop an awareness about ourselves. This is key in understanding where we come from. To also quote Marcus Garvey; ‘A people without a knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots,’ and I believe wholeheartedly in preserving what’s left of our heritage.”

Bron: Daily Herald

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Kunst en CultuurSint MaartenSXM-Daily Herald

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Aruba

DH | Second Chamber conflicted on ditching COHO Kingdom Law

THE HAGUE--Parties in the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament have responded with...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Slavernijdebat toch over geld

Den Haag - In de Tweede Kamer was gisteren tien uur uitgetrokken voor...
1
Kunst en Cultuur

AntilliaansDagblad | Alle scholen krijgen landhuisboek

Papiamentstalige versie voor iedereen beschikbaar Willemstad - Alle scholen krijgen het boek ‘Lánthùisnan di...
0
Aruba

PBC | Kamer debatteert met Rutte over de slavernijexcuses

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – In De Tweede Kamer is het debat begonnen over...
4
Kunst en Cultuur

DH | National heritage site at Diamond Estate unlawfully destroyed in the dark of night

PHILIPSBURG--In the night from Monday to Tuesday, during a covert operation, the famous...
1
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Erkennen homorechten landsaangelegenheid

Homostellen moeten in alle delen van het Koninkrijk kunnen trouwen. Dat schrijft staatssecretaris...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 