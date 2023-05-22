DH | Committee of Justice meeting on drag strip

28 C
26
PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten –The Committee of Justice of Parliament will meet today, Monday May 22 at 11.00am in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

Representatives of You Deserve It Foundation and Cross Crew Clique Foundation will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation on motor drag racing events and the significance of a drag strip on Sint Maarten (IS/374/2022-2023 dated January 23, 2023).

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules. The House of Parliament is located across from the Courthouse in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TelTV, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

Bron: Daily Herald

