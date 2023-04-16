27 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 18 april 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | Gearresteerde man in Sto Domingo is tweede man NLS: Urvin Laurence Wawoe, alias Nuto

Persbureau Curacao STO DOMINGO – De man die afgelopen vrijdag in de Dominicaanse Republiek werd gearresteerd is Urvin Laurence Wawoe, alias Nuto. Hij is de de tweede man...
0

ParadiseFM | Arrestatie in Dominicaanse republiek in Themis zaak

Er is opnieuw een NLS-bendelid aangehouden. Vrijdag werd NLS-kopstuk Urvin ‘Nuto’ Wawoe in de Dominicaanse Republiek gearresteerd. Het OM heeft om zijn uitlevering gevraagd. De arrestatie heeft...
0

Democracy now! | Monday, April 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 17 april 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

PB | Kennismakingsbezoek teamchef van het RST aan de Gouverneur

WILLEMSTAD – Op woensdag 5 april 2023 heeft de nieuwe teamchef van het Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST) mw. Ans Rietstra, een kennismakingsbezoek gebracht aan de Gouverneur van Curaçao...
0

PBC | Politie arresteert opnieuw Curaçaose NLS’er, nu in de Dominicaanse Republiek

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Afgelopen vrijdag heeft de politie van de Dominicaanse Republiek verdachte U.L.W. aangehouden. De arrestatie was op verzoek van het Openbaar Ministerie Curaçao in het...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

DH | Carnival officially opened on Friday

HomeLandenSint MaartenDH | Carnival officially opened on Friday
21
0 reacties

PHILIPSBURG–Feteing season is officially in swing. Friday marked the official opening of the 2023 Carnival season.

The festivities got off to a late start with the opening jump-up which ran from St. John’s Estate to Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village. A delay in the start of the jump-up left many wondering whether it would even take place.

A meeting held between police officers and their representing labour unions ran over into the intended start of the event. However, St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) assured on Friday that it was in constant communication with the police force and dispelled rumours of the event being cancelled.

Revellers and spectators alike came out in large numbers filling the roads as they made their way along the route. Skillful Band and O-Ezy and TG Band brought high energy and kept the crowd going right up to the village.

SCDF Vice-President Alston Lourens welcomed patrons to the opening, followed by a rendition of the St. Maarten song by Sweet Pan Entertainment. Sponsor representatives from TelEm and Motorworld welcomed everyone to have a happy and safe Carnival this season. Similar wishes were also extended by the French Carnival Committee FCDSM representatives.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel welcomed patrons and wished them a safe Carnival free of all incidents.

SCDF President Edward Radjouki in his remarks spoke on the importance of highlighting St. Maarten’s culture and heritage during Carnival. “I would like to bring it back for us here in St. Maarten to enjoy. At the end of the day it all belongs to us, Carnival belongs to you, the people,” he said. He thanked the police force for “a job well done” even throughout the times they have been facing.

“After two years of not having Carnival, this is going to be an official and a great Carnival for me and you to enjoy. Please, let’s do this Carnival as safely as possible,” he concluded.

Bron: Daily Herald

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Sint MaartenSXM-Daily Herald
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
NTR | Bestuurder die fietser op Bonaire doodrijdt: ‘Vergeef me, het was geen opzet’
Volgend artikel
AntilliaansDagblad | Pisas schermt met brief januari 2021

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 