DH | Beach-goers advised not to swim in Great Bay

39
0 reacties

As weather experts are expecting sudden and isolated rain showers in the coming days, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI deployed heavy equipment on Tuesday to open and widen the Great Bay Channel.

This is a preventive measure aimed at keeping a safe water level in the ponds, avoiding flooding. With contaminated water from the ponds now flowing into Great Bay, beach-goers are advised not to swim at this location in the next few days.

Bron: Daily Herald

