ParadiseFM | Bijna 20 miljoen voor CMC

Het CMC krijgt een voorschot van bijna 20 miljoen. Dat meldt minister Silvania, die zowel Financiën als Gezondheid onder zich heeft. De liquiditeitssteun dekt de zorgkosten van...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 15 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Steeds meer zwartwerkers in de toeristensector

Duikscholen hebben veel last van zwartwerkers. Volgens Curaçao Apartments and Small Hotels Association (Casha) werken er in de toeristensector veel zwartwerkers. Dit houdt in dat mensen in...
Nu.cw | Verdachte poging tot moord opgepakt

Een 26-jarige man is dinsdag opgepakt op verdenking van poging tot moord. Er werd tevens huiszoeking gedaan. Dat meldt de politie. De man wordt verdacht van het neerschieten...
PBC | SER: Overheid Sint Maarten heeft geen zicht op ongebreidelde aanwezigheid en groei van de loterijsector

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – De overheid van Sint Maarten heeft totaal geen zicht op de loterijsector op het eiland. Dat is te concluderen uit een rapport van de...
PBC | National Hurricane Centre Amerika voorspelt een minder actief orkaanseizoen dit jaar

Persbureau Curacao MIAMI – Na drie jaar van actievere orkaanseizoenen dan normaal, blijkt dit jaar vijftien procent minder actief te worden dan normaal. Dit is te wijten aan...
DH | Saba goes to the polls today

SABA–The polling stations in Saba opened this morning at 7:30am. A large turn-out is expected during the elections for a new Island Council and the Electoral College.

Saba has 1,259 eligible voters for the Island Council elections and 917 for the election of an Electoral College for the First Chamber. People can cast their vote up to 9:00pm at one of the two polling stations, which are the Sunny Valley Youth Center in The Bottom and the Eugenius Johnson Center in Windwardside.

A total of 16 candidates have postulated themselves for the Island Council elections: seven for the Windward Islands People’s Movement (WIPM), six for the new Party for Equality and Progress (PEP), one candidate of the new Saba Caring People Party and two on the blank list of Dave Levenstone. The candidates will be vying for five seats in the Island Council. Seven candidates, all of the WIPM party, are on the list for the Electoral College elections.

Saba generally has a very high turn-out for elections. During the previous Island Council elections on March 20, 2019, 92.12% of the 1,078 eligible voters came out to vote. At the 2019 Island Council elections, 983 valid votes were cast, of which 777 went to the WIPM. The orange party won all five seats in the Island Council.

The preliminary results of today’s elections are expected to be in on Wednesday night a few hours after the closing of the polling stations. On Thursday morning, the Voting Bureau Public Entity Saba, under the chairmanship of Acting Island Governor Amelia Nicholson, will do a final check on the reports, the ‘processen-verbaal,’ of the polling stations. The elections are prepared and overseen by the Central Voting Bureau, under the chairmanship of Island Governor Jonathan Johnson.

Bron: Daily Herald

