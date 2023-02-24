26 C
Democracy now! | Friday, February 24, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 24 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

PBC | Consternatie om brief Martha over exploitatie raffinaderij door GIK

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een dag nadat oud-politicus Rudsel Martha via een brief liet weten dat Grupo Internashonal Kòrsou, GIK, kandidaat nummer twee is om de raffinaderij te...
2
ParadiseFM | Grote brand bij Extra

Gisteravond is brand uitgebroken op het terrein van ochtendkrant Extra. Bundels oud papier en karton zijn in brand gevlogen. De rook greep snel om zich heen. De brandweer...
1

ParadiseFM | Bonaire akkoord met heropening grenzen Venezuela

Bonaire is bereid in te gaan op het Venezolaanse voorstel om de grenzen gefaseerd te openen. Vanaf 3 april wordt het maritiem verkeer hervat. Dat betekent dat...
0

NTR | ‘Etnisch profileren? Je moet er maar tegen kunnen’

Eva Breukink Als student werd advocaat Dave Liqui Lung (45) ook keer op keer uit de rij gehaald door de marechaussee. Wat hem vooral raakt is de opmerking...
2

CC | Important announcement from Banco di Caribe: do not accept a Whatsapp call from number 5111919

WILLEMSTAD - Banco di Caribe informs that criminals have linked the telephone number 511 1919 to WhatsApp in order to call people to request personal data. This telephone...
0
DH | Police chief Braaf visits Saba, makes ‘pitstop’ in St. Maarten

0 reacties

SABA–Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN Chief Alwyn Braaf was in Saba on Wednesday, February 22, to officially acquaint himself with colleagues on the island and to share his goals and vision for KPCN in his new role as chief.

Braaf presented the 2022 crime and traffic figures to employees during his visit, along with Saba’s Chief of Basic Police Care Wingrove Baker.

Police officers had the opportunity to review the figures during the presentation and to exchange ideas for improvements in 2023.

Braaf, head of Basic Police Care Edwin van der Giessen, policy advisor Jory de Groot and spokesperson/communications advisor Genesis Saragoza paid a visit to their partners at the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM during a brief “pitstop” in St. Maarten.

The KPCN team said they had been “warmly received” by police chief and Board of Chiefs of Police head Carl John, communications head Joe Josepha, KPSM Basic Police Care head Benjamin Gout and Executive Support Unit head Shadira Gijsberta.

KPCN thanked KPSM for their hospitality and continuous cooperation.

Bron: Daily Herald

