26 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 10 januari 2023
Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 10 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Kenley’s locker voor Curaçao Medical Centre

Kenley Jansen en zijn vrouw Gianni hebben via de Kenley Jansen Foundation een ‘Kenley’s Locker’ geschonken aan de kinderafdeling van het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC). Dat meldt...
Nu.cw | Ed Nijpels brengt bezoek aan Bonaire

Ed Nijpels is deze week op werkbezoek op Bonaire. Dat meldt het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB). Op het vliegveld van Bonaire werd Nijpels verwelkomd door gedeputeerde van...
Nu.cw | Penshonado’s betalen tijdelijk lagere huur

Gepensioneerde huurders van Fundashon Kas Popular (FKP) krijgen tijdelijk lagere huurkosten. Dat meldt de organisatie. De prijs van de woningen gaat met tien procent omlaag. Het gaat...
NTR | Woon je in de Caribische gemeenten? Dan heb je minder rechten

John Samson Met zwangerschapsverlof gaan of een ww-uitkering aanvragen? Met het openbaar vervoer naar je werk? Dat kan dus niet in de drie ‘bijzondere gemeenten’ van Nederland. Zo...
CC | Miss Curaçao can still participate in Miss Universe

WILLEMSTAD - Miss Curaçao can still participate in the Miss Universe elections this Saturday in New Orleans. Gabriela dos Santos tested positive for Corona last week and...
DH | Ollongren cancels trip due to issue with plane

The aircraft in question.

THE HAGUE–Dutch Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren has cancelled her working visit to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom due to some technical issues with the aircraft she was to use.

It concerns a 35-year-old Gulfstream of the air force that experienced problems before. In 2019, Ollongren’s predecessor Bijleveld was stranded on her way to the Caribbean in the Azores.

A decision had already been made to replace the plane with a more modern used one.

Ollongren would make a tour of Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten and Saba in three days. It is not known when the trip will now take place.

Bron: Daily Herald

