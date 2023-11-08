Democracy now! | Thursday, November 9, 2023

In a press release issued on Tuesday, LIAT said that the issues have forced the airline to suspend its current schedule while it works to resolve the problems and get its aircraft back on schedule.

LIAT explained that due to logistical and supply-chain issues, the airline does not have a concrete deadline for the return to its regular schedule. As a result, several flights in the coming weeks have been cancelled. LIAT has acknowledged the inconvenience caused, but has emphasised that the safety of its passengers, crew and ground staff is of the utmost importance.

The airline is currently exploring all available options to assist passengers at this time and has deployed its Reservations Call Centre to contact affected passengers and assist with their travel needs. LIAT said it is also working diligently to expedite the maintenance process so that it can resume its regular schedule, which is essential to connectivity in the region. Passengers are urged to monitor their emails and LIAT’s social media platforms for updates.

Due to the high volume of calls, passengers are asked to await their contact calls or contact the airline via email at [email protected]. LIAT apologised for any inconvenience caused by this schedule disruption and said it looks forward to resuming service soon.

