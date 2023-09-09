32 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 9 september 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | College financieel toezicht wijst Ennia-reddingsplan van Nederland af als ‘zeer onwenselijk’

Dick Drayer | Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Het College financieel toezicht Curaçao en Sint Maarten heeft zijn bezorgdheid geuit over het voorgestelde reddingsplan van Nederland voor de...
0

PBC | Nieuwe kustwachters ronden introductieweken af

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD- Op vrijdag hebben de aspiranten van de nieuwe Basis Opleiding Kustwacht (BOK) 2023 met succes vier intensieve introductieweken afgerond en marcheerden ze de Marinebasis Parera...
0

PBC | Categorie 3 orkaan Lee ruim boven de eilanden langs

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Sint Maarten en de andere eilanden kunnen opgelucht ademhalen. Categorie 3 orkaan Lee gaat ruim ten noorden voorbij. Om vijf uur vanochtend bevond het...
0

PBC | Voorbereiding voor Tweede Kamerstemmers met Nederlands paspoort in Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – In november staat de Tweede Kamerverkiezing op de agenda, en de unit verkiezingen van de gemeente Den Haag heeft stemmers in het buitenland...
0

NOS | Nederland redt Caribische pensioenen

Bij de grootste verzekeraar van de Caraïbische eilanden, Ennia, is door fraude en wanbeleid een gat ontstaan van 600 miljoen euro. De Nederlandse staat wil dat gat...
4

BNR | Nederland blijft voor lening om pensioenstrop Curaçao te voorkomen

Demissionair staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen (Koninkrijksrelaties) blijft bij haar voornemen om extra geld uit te lenen aan Curaçao en Sint Maarten om de pensioenrechten op de eilanden...
1
- Advertisement -spot_img

DH | Hurricane Lee advisory number 13

HomeLandenSint MaartenDH | Hurricane Lee advisory number 13
0
0 reacties

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 18.2 North, longi-tude 54.5 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through early next week with a significant decrease in forward speed.

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132023

1100 AM AST Fri Sep 08 2023

…LEE EXPECTED TO REMAIN A POWERFUL HURRICANE THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK…

…DANGEROUS BEACH CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP AROUND THE WESTERN ATLANTIC THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK…

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…18.2N 54.5W

ABOUT 565 MI…910 KM E OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…155 MPH…250 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…942 MB…27.82 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 18.2 North, longi-tude 54.5 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through early next week with a significant decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts. Lee is a category 4 hurri-cane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely over the next few days, however Lee is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through early next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropi-cal-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 942 mb (27.82 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

thumbnail wind084100SURF: Swells generated by Lee are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles later today, and reach the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Ba-hamas and Bermuda this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip cur-rent conditions. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to begin along most of the U.S. East Coast beginning Sunday. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Forecaster Brown

Bron: Daily Herald

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Sint MaartenMilieu en natuurSaba en StatiaSXM-Daily Herald
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
CC | State Secretary Van Huffelen gets a ‘promotion’
Volgend artikel
NTR | Gaat Nederland 30.000 Caribische pensioenen redden?

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 