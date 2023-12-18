Democracy now! | Tuesday, December 19, 2023

KRALENDIJK – Suspected integrity breaches are reportedly widespread in the Caribbean Netherlands, encompassing actions such as the improper issuance of permits, overlooking violations, and sharing insider information during tendering processes.

The root cause is often linked to a prevailing societal norm that prioritizes (family) relationships over established regulations, creating a misalignment with legal standards. Addressing this cultural issue necessitates endeavors in poverty alleviation, combating inequality, and promoting education. These conclusions are drawn from research conducted by the DSP Group on behalf of the WODC (Scientific Research and Documentation Centre of the Ministry of Justice and Security).

The study was prompted by a 2015 report from the Council for Law Enforcement, which highlighted strong indications of a surge in corruption cases on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

