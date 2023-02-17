25 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 18 februari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

AD | Aruba wil grenzen met Venezuela heropenen

Aruba heeft donderdag voorgesteld per 1 mei de maritieme grenzen met Venezuela na vier jaar weer te heropenen. De Arubaanse regering kan nog niet zeggen wanneer er...
1

Democracy now! | Friday, February 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 17 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
- Advertentie -

NTR | Ongedocumenteerd op Curaçao: Wat als jouw kind nu medische hulp nodig heeft?

Eva Breukink Als baby Denise thuis in haar bedje ligt te trillen en schokken, brengen haar ouders haar naar de spoedeisende hulp van het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC)....
2

Vixio | ‘Game over’ for Curaçao masterlicences

by David Altaner © Vixio GamblingCompliance “The game is over” for Curaçao’s master licence holders and their unknown number of sublicensees, according to the country’s finance...
0

CC | School boards in Curaçao: make education a kingdom affair

WILLEMSTAD - The school boards in Special Education want joint action within the kingdom to save failing education in Curaçao. In a petition they ask the governments...
0

DH | Sarah says Irion seems hesitant to table ‘tax reform’ in Parliament

PHILIPSBURG--United Democrats (UD) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams said at a press conference on Thursday that Finance Minister Ardwell Irion seems hesitant to table his tax...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenSint Maarten

DH | Sarah says Irion seems hesitant to table ‘tax reform’ in Parliament

0 reacties

PHILIPSBURG–United Democrats (UD) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams said at a press conference on Thursday that Finance Minister Ardwell Irion seems hesitant to table his tax reform plans to Parliament and says the minister is steering clear of using the term tax reform and instead wants to refer to the plans as improvements.

“It seems as if the minister of finance is doing everything to keep the issue of tax reform from reaching before Parliament,” the MP told reporters at the virtual press conference.

“Apparently the minister of finance does not want to have that discussion,” she said, adding that the country is being continuously promised “this big tax reform plan,” but in responding to a question on the reform, the minister “said not to call it reform, we are improving.”

She said this issue was proposed in the country package and she asked where the country is as it relates to issues like value-added tax (VAT). “Where are we with these; are they part of this plan to come to Parliament? Why can’t the St. Maarten government, just like the Curaçao government that is already subjected to country packages, deal with some incremental urgent issues in the areas of tax reform?” she asked.

“Do we really want to do something about tax reform? Do we really want to give the people some relief as we continue to reform the tax system and why do we have to try to reinvent the wheel?” she continued, adding that there are numerous low-hanging fruits that government can apply easily, but instead they opt for putting on “a big show.”

Bron: Daily Herald

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Sint MaartenNederlandPolitiekSXM-Daily Herald

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Aruba

AD | Aruba wil grenzen met Venezuela heropenen

Aruba heeft donderdag voorgesteld per 1 mei de maritieme grenzen met Venezuela na...
1
Algemeen nieuws

Vixio | ‘Game over’ for Curaçao masterlicences

by David Altaner © Vixio GamblingCompliance “The game is over” for Curaçao’s...
0
Aruba

CC | School boards in Curaçao: make education a kingdom affair

WILLEMSTAD - The school boards in Special Education want joint action within the...
0
Nederland

ParadiseFM | Jarenlange celstraf geëist voor moord op Curaçaose

Het OM in Nederland heeft twintig jaar cel geëist voor de moord op...
2
Aruba

Koninkrijksbelangenblog | Masterlicenties

Met 5 gokvergunningen | Masterlicenties niet legitiem WILLEMSTAD - Op 11 oktober 2022 oordeelden...
5
Curaçao

Nu.cw | MFK en PNP vergaderen tot diep in de nacht

Coalitiepartijen MFK en PNP hebben woensdag tot diep in de nacht vergaderd in...
11

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 