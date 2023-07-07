28 C
DH | Rutte IV Cabinet has reportedly collapsed

THE HAGUE–The ruling Dutch coalition has collapsed after failing to reach a deal over how to handle the number of asylum seekers entering the Netherlands, After days or talks between the key members of Prime Mark Rutte’s government, they were unable to reach a compromise, sources close to the talks told NOS, RTL Nieuws and ANP.

It would mark the end of Rutte’s fourth consecutive cabinet.

A final attempt to reach consensus ended without result on Friday night. They were debating a last proposal from Eric van der Burg, the state secretary in charge of asylum policy.

He reportedly put forward a proposal to prevent more asylum seekers from entering when the facilities set up for their reception become overcrowded. Such a situation occurred repeatedly last year, leading to international condemnation as asylum seekers were forced to camp outside in Ter Apel under extremely poor conditions with limited access to medical care, clean toilets or showers.

Daily Herald

