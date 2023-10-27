Extra | Journaal 27 oktober 2023

THE HAGUE–The Kingdom Council of Ministers has approved the nomination for the appointment of Emiko Bird-Lake as acting Governor of St. Maarten. Bird-Lake can replace Governor Ajamu Baly if necessary.

The governor represents the Dutch king and as such heads the government of St. Maarten. In that position he has immunity and the ministers are responsible.

As a kingdom body, the governor promotes the interests of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Bird-Lake (1971) was born on St. Maarten. She studied medicine at Leiden University and special-ised as a cardiologist at the Vrije Universiteit Medical Center (VUMC) in Amsterdam.

She currently works as a cardiologist at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the Saba Cares medical centre. She is also coordinator of the intensive care department of SMMC.

Bird-Lake is chair and/or member of various committees and foundations in the medical field as wel

Bron: Daily Herald