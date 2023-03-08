26 C
Extra | Journaal 8 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Podcast Op de Klippen: Over ongerepte openbare stranden, verkiezingen en lijsttrekkers.

Stilte voor de storm, aanloop naar de verkiezingen en de laatste reguliere uitzending van het wekelijkse actualiteiten programma Op de Klippen voor het grote verkiezingsdebat op 11...
Nu.cw | Rol ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties moet duidelijker

De rol van het ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties (BZK) bij de versterking van de rechtshandhaving is onduidelijk. Dat schrijft staatssecretaris van Koninkrijksrelaties Alexandra van Huffelen...
ParadiseFM | Dorothy Pietersz-Janga dient ontslag in

GMN-minister Pietersz-Janga heeft rond twee uur ‘s middags haar ontslag ingediend bij de gouverneur. Dat deed ze naar eigen zeggen in belang van het land en haar...
PBC | Gestrande TUI reizigers moeten nog een nachtje blijven op Curaçao en Bonaire

Persbureau Curacao SCHIPHOL – De gestrande reizigers op Bonaire en Curaçao moeten nog een tweede nachtje blijven nadat hun reguliere vlucht dinsdag niet van Schiphol weg kon. De...
PBC | Churandy Martina Foundation schenkt 5.000 gulden aan Centro Hubenil Mahuma

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het bestuur van de Churandy Martina foundation heeft voor een bedrag van 5.000,- gulden aan materiaal geschonken aan de voetbalvereniging Centro Hubenil Mahuma. Daarvoor...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

