28 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 5 januari 2024
Meer van redactie curacao

DKR | Rechter op Bonaire veroordeelt gedeputeerde/zakenman Abraham

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties.nl Kralendijk – Clark Abraham, politiek leider van de PDB en gedeputeerde, is door de rechtbank op Bonaire veroordeeld wegens wanprestatie. Hij moet Fundashon Mariadal 17.984,16 dollar...
1

Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 4, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 4 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

CC | Communication from Minister Ruisandro Cijntje regarding the resignation of Board Members of Aqualectra

WILLEMSTAD - The Minister of Economy Ruisandro Cijntje says in a press release that he has taken note that certain confidential and technically related documents about the...
0

DH | Over 3,900 deregistered in Civil Registry clean-up

PHILIPSBURG--More than 3,900 persons of varying nationalities were deregistered from the Civil Registry as part of a clean-up project which was identified as necessary after research in...
0

Ingezonden | Perspectief op levering van olie

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie...
1
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 4, 2024

HomeLandenInternationaalDemocracy now! | Wednesday, January 4, 2024
0
0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 4 januari 2024
Volgend artikel
DKR | Rechter op Bonaire veroordeelt gedeputeerde/zakenman Abraham

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 4, 2024

Sint Maarten

DH | Over 3,900 deregistered in Civil Registry clean-up

PHILIPSBURG--More than 3,900 persons of varying nationalities were deregistered from the Civil Registry as part of a clean-up project which was identified as necessary after research in 2010 unearthed...
0
Gezondheid

Ingezonden | Perspectief op levering van olie

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie van de...
1
Curaçao

AD commentaar | LOK ‘game changer’?

Raad van Advies drong aan op ‘ingrijpende aanpassing’ wetsontwerp Zelden bracht de Raad van Advies (RvA), het hoogste onafhankelijk adviescollege van de regering en de Staten van Curaçao, zo’n uitvoerig...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Postkoloniale expositie bij Terramar Museum

Kralendijk - Geen Engelstalige tentoonstelling voor cruisetoeristen, maar een vaste postkoloniale expositie voor en door Bonairianen. Dat is het doel van een nieuw onderzoeksproject van het Terramar Museum, in...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Drie vuurwerkslachtoffers op Aruba

Oranjestad - Voor het eerst in drie jaar heeft de Spoedeisende Hulp (SEH) vuurwerkslachtoffers behandeld. Drie personen hadden medische zorg nodig na het afsteken van ‘klapchi’. In 2022 en...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Acties blijven uit’

Huffnagel: Geldgebrek oorzaak van niet volledig uitvoeren Pact voor Punda Willemstad - Het Pact voor Punda, een plan met 35 actiepunten met als doel om dit centrumgebied in Willemstad te...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Mogelijke fraude’ IUH

Forensisch rapport bevestigt overschrijding procuratielimiet ceo Willemstad - Het rapport van Forensic Caribbean (FC) naar de handel en wandel van oud-ceo Darick Jonis van Aqualectra geeft op talrijke onderdelen, naar...
2
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Uitleg over Caracasbaai volgt later

Willemstad - Het door premier Gilmar Pisas (MFK), tevens minister van Milieu en Natuur, op Facebook gedeelde filmpje, waarin het ontwerp van de vernieuwde Caracasbaai te zien is, kon...
2
Curaçao

NU | Dick Advocaat voert opnieuw gesprekken over bondscoachschap Curaçao

Dick Advocaat is toch weer in beeld als bondscoach van Curaçao. De Curaçaose voetbalbond FFK heeft donderdag laten weten dat er gesprekken zijn met de ervaren coach, die op...
1
Politie en Justitie

RTL | Wie had band met misbruikmiljonair Jeffrey Epstein? Ruim 150 namen worden onthuld

Chris Koens Honderden verzegelde rechtbankdocumenten in het dossier van de overleden Amerikaanse kindermisbruiker en multimiljonair Jeffrey Epstein worden een dezer dagen openbaar gemaakt. Bij menigeen zal het zweet uitbreken: naar...
4
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 3 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Kunst en Cultuur

NTR | ‘De Piet Heinstraat op Curaçao? Kan écht niet meer’

Eva Breukink Een straat met de naam van een admiraal van de West-Indische Compagnie? Onmogelijk, zou je denken. Toch loop je in het historische Otrobanda op Curaçao zomaar door de...
12
Energiesector

CC | Crisis at Aqualectra: Commissioners resign due to mismanagement

WILLEMSTAD - Aqualectra, the utility company of Curaçao, is facing a severe crisis. Three out of the four commissioners have resigned as of January 1, 2024. They claim to...
1
Curaçao

CC | Giselle McWilliam criticizes Public Prosecutor’s Office

WILLEMSTAD - Giselle McWilliam from the opposition party MAN voices criticism against the Public Prosecutor's Office (OM) and the current government. She asserts that the OM is becoming more...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Jacobs ushers St. Maarten into 2024 with a vision of prosperity and unity

PHILIPSBURG--In a heartfelt address to the people of St. Maarten, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs expresses gratitude and optimism as the nation steps into the promising new year of 2024. Focused...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Beste jaar voor toerisme’

Oranjestad - Aruba heeft in 2023 het toeristisch sterke jaar van 2019 overtroffen. Toerismeminister Dangui Oduber (MEP) spreekt van het ‘beste jaar in onze geschiedenis’. De verwachting is dat...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Bescheiden winst’ CBCS over 2022

Willemstad/Philipsburg - Op de valreep van het oude jaar 2023 heeft de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) het jaarverslag 2022 gepubliceerd. Het jaar is afgesloten met...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | RvC Aqualectra stapt op

‘Door aandeelhouder/ministerraad hard tegengewerkt’ inzake ex-ceo Jonis Willemstad - Drie van de vier commissarissen van Aqualectra zijn per 1 januari 2024 opgestapt. Terwijl het nutsbedrijf voor ‘gigantische uitdagingen’ staat, treden...
1
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Twijfels over Openbaar Ministerie

MAN reageert op nieuwjaarsspeech premier Willemstad - Giselle Mc William van oppositiepartij MAN vindt dat het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) steeds onbetrouwbaarder wordt, omdat kwesties rond de voormalige overnamekandidaat van de...
0
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | 4000 bezoekers voor Nieuwjaarsduik

Ruim 4000 mensen hebben op 1 januari meegedaan aan de Nieuwjaarsduik. Bij Zanzibar gingen ze om stipt 12 uur ’s middags het water in, met oranje mutsen van het...
1
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 2 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Energiesector

Nu.cw | Pisas wil MoU tekenen voor gasvoorziening Venezuela en Curaçao

Premier Gilmar Pisas (MFK) wil binnenkort een Memorandum of Understanding tekenen voor een gasvoorziening tussen Venezuela en Curaçao. Dat maakt de bewindsman in zijn nieuwjaarsboodschap namens kabinet Pisas II...
5
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Meerdere brandjes tijdens jaarwisseling

De brandweer is tijdens de jaarwisseling meerdere keren uitgerukt om brandjes te blussen. Dat deelt de Brandweer op Facebook. De eerste brand van het nieuwe jaar vond plaats rond 1.00...
0
Curaçao

PBC | 2024, feest van het licht op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao Fiesta Di Luz is letterlijk het festival van licht met als thema Kerstmis, Hoop, Geloof en Liefde! Dick Drayer (C-Media) en Rick Hart (NU.CW) en Tim van Dijk...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Nieuwjaarsbaby op Curaçao heet Kylian

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Kylian Ortega Gomez is de eerste baby van het jaar 2024. Kylian werd geboren om 10:59 uur in het CMC. Hij woog 2390 gram en was...
3
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Pisas: Raffinaderij wordt in 2024 opgestart

Voor de Curaçaose regering is één van de belangrijkste doelen voor 2024 het opnieuw opstarten van de raffinaderij om op die manier werkgelegenheid te creëren voor de bevolking. Dat...
14
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vakantiegangers vastgebonden bij overval

Zes Nederlandse vakantiegangers zijn vlak voor het eind van het jaar slachtoffer geworden van een brutale overval. De toeristen hadden een huis gehuurd op de Avesweg in de wijk...
8
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | 5 ongedocumenteerden ontstnapt; 3 alweer gepakt

Een groep ongedocumenteerden heeft de gemoederen flink bezig gehouden de afgelopen dagen. Vlak voor kerst werd een go-fast met 24 Venezolanen onderschept in de buurt van Klein Curacao. De...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Curaçao kent rustige jaarwisseling; hulpdiensten tevreden

Oud en nieuw op Curaçao kende opvallend weinig incidenten dit jaar. Negen mensen werden op 31 december en 1 januari aangehouden om diverse redenen, zoals rijden onder invloed, mishandeling...
0
Comin' up

NTR | ‘Curaçao een paradijs als politici meer samenwerken’

Raydaniël Petroudis Krijgen we in 2024 eindelijk meer vrede op aarde? En wordt dit het jaar waarin politici op Curaçao meer gaan samenwerken? Dit zijn de nieuwjaarswensen van drie religieuze...
2
Curaçao

CC | Government of Curaçao deems 2023 successful

WILLEMSTAD – At the end of 2023, the Pisas II cabinet presented a detailed overview of the government's achievements and challenges. From economic growth and tourism to education and...
2
Ingezonden

Ingezonden | In Memoriam: Ruth Zefrin, grote dame van het Onderwijs op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao | Sygmund ‘Broer’ Montesant WILLEMSTAD – Op donderdag 28 december, in de avonduren, is Ruth Zefrin, de Grote Dame van het Curaçaose Onderwijs, overleden. Zij werd 96 jaar....
1
Curaçao

AVC | Premie autoverzekering Curaçao bijna 40 procent hoger door onverzekerde automobilisten

Dick Drayer | Achterkant van Curacao “In 2023 had maar liefst 28 procent van de voertuigen die betrokken raakten bij een ongeval geen autoverzekering,” meldt Forensys Curaçao. Dit is een...
13
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, January 1, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | CBCS 1,3 miljoen gulden in de plus in 2022

De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) heeft 2022 afgesloten met een winst van 1,3 miljoen gulden. Dit maakte de bank bekend in het jaarverslag van 2022....
9
Curaçao

PBC | Centrale Bank sluit 2022 af met winst dankzij goudtransactie

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) heeft het financiële jaar 2022 positief afgesloten met een winst van 1,3 miljoen gulden. Dit blijkt uit...
2
Sint Maarten

PBC | Hervatting van de vluchtoperaties van New Air Antilles duurt langer dan gedacht

Persbureau Curacao MARIGOT/POINT-A-PITRE – De herstart van het enkele maanden terug failliet verklaarde Air Antilles duurt langer dan vooraf verwacht. De vanuit Guadeloupe opererende luchtvaartmaatschappij denkt dat nu dat de...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Centrale Bank wil topinkomens nog niet onthullen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) zegt dat ze nog niet in staat is om de topinkomens binnen de bank vrij te geven....
4
Curaçao

PBC | Toch nog Caribische gulden dit jaar voor Curaçao en Sint Maarten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao en Sint Maarten hebben bevestigd dat ze in de tweede helft van 2024 de Caribische gulden introduceren als hun nieuwe gezamenlijke valuta. Dat staat in...
2
Aruba

CC | Netherlands may assist in addressing sexual violence in CAS islands

THE HAGUE - The Dutch government could potentially help in addressing sexual violence and boundary-crossing behavior on Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten. This was stated by the caretaker Minister...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Jacobs ushers St. Maarten into 2024 with a vision of prosperity and unity

PHILIPSBURG--In a heartfelt address to the people of St. Maarten, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs expresses gratitude and optimism as the nation steps into the promising new year of 2024. Focused...
0
Opinies

AD commentaar | Bon aña nobo!

Alweer de laatste dagen van het jaar; 2023 was voor Curaçao zeker een jaar waarin het toerisme helemaal terug is van weggeweest en zelfs (veel) beter dan dat. Er...
1
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Nu.cw wenst je een positief en gezond 2024 toe

Door: Sanne van den Boomen 31 december 2023 Weer een jaar vol gebeurtenissen en nieuws achter de rug. Namens de redactie van Nu.cw bedanken we je voor je bezoek aan ons...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Geen langere geldigheidsduur voor vergunningen kansspelen

De vergunningen die worden afgegeven voor kansspelen, zouden een beperkte geldigheidsduur moeten blijven houden. Dit is het advies dat is uitgebracht door de Raad van Advies (RvA), zo schrijft...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Regering Curaçao vindt 2023 succesvol

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Terwijl 2023 ten einde loopt, presenteert het kabinet Pisas II een gedetailleerd overzicht van de prestaties en uitdagingen van de regering. Van economische groei en toerisme...
6
Curaçao

PBC | Hoog percentage onverzekerde automobilisten op Curaçao baart zorgen

Persbureau Curacao ORANJESTAD – “In 2023 had maar liefst 28 procent van de voertuigen die betrokken raakten bij een ongeval geen autoverzekering,” meldt Forensys Curaçao. Dit is een zorgwekkend cijfer,...
1
Aruba

NTR | Zó gaat Curaçao het nieuwe jaar in! Vijf bijzondere tradities

Eva Breukink Een gelukkig nieuwjaar, ‘suerte’. Daar is op Curaçao alles op gericht tijdens de overgang van oud naar nieuw. Daarom rook je je huis uit met wierook. Dit is...
1
Curacao Chronicle

CC | Achieving 3 consecutive years of economic growth

Message for the New Year from the Minister of Economic Development WILLEMSTAD - With great pride, we announce today that it is no coincidence that Curaçao has experienced three...
1
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Overzicht vuurwerkshows op een rijtje Overzicht | Vuurwerkshows op een rijtje

Door: Sanne van den Boomen Meerdere vuurwerkshows zullen aankomend weekend in de lucht schitteren. Niet alleen zondag met oudjaarsavond, maar ook vrijdagavond. De redactie van Nu.cw heeft ze voor je...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Hoofdverdachte in cocaïnesmokkel tussen Oost-Nederland en Curaçao in hoger beroep

De hoofdverdachte uit Hengelo, die aan het hoofd stond van een uitgebreid netwerk voor cocaïnesmokkel tussen Oost-Nederland en Curaçao, gaat in hoger beroep. Dat melden meerdere Nederlandse media. Zeven leden...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

PBC | Tania Kross is lid van de Paleiscommissie

Persbureau Curacao AMSTERDAM – De bekende Curaçaose mezzosopraan Tania Kross heeft een opmerkelijk jaar achter de rug. Niet alleen heeft ze opgetreden voor prinses Beatrix op Curaçao, maar ook is...
0
Comin' up

PBC | Verkeersmaatregelen in Willemstad tijdens oud en nieuw

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Ter voorbereiding op de viering van oud en nieuw in Willemstad, heeft de politie vandaag een reeks verkeersmaatregelen aangekondigd. Deze maatregelen zijn bedoeld om de openbare...
0
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao Police: Car theft is organized crime

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao police consider car theft to be organized crime, stated Minister Shalton Hato. In the discussion about car theft, the minister mentioned working hard to address...
1
Sint Maarten

DH | Person of the Year: Michael Cleaver, the former CEO of WINAIR

WINAIR’s CEO Michael Cleaver gave his all to keep the airline in the sky after Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. He is pictured here next to his temporary...
0
Sint Maarten

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuw grensbeheersysteem

Philipsburg - Het ministerie van Justitie heeft een nieuw en verbeterd grensbeheersysteem aangenomen voor implementatie op de luchthaven van Sint Maarten. Dat wordt bekend gemaakt door de minister van...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | WEB zegt ‘sorry’

Oranjestad - Utiliteitsbedrijven Elmar en WEB zijn er donderdagavond om 19.33 uur in geslaagd om heel Aruba weer van elektriciteit te voorzien. Het waterbedrijf is dezelfde avond nog door...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | FSPB: Wat wil het BC met Bolivia?

Ontwikkelen kan volgens Abraham alleen in een ander gebied Kralendijk - Foundation Save Plantage Bolivia (FSPB) zegt bij monde van Wilma Nijland verbaasd te zijn over de mededeling van het...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | MFK en PAR reageren op advies AG

Willemstad - Het nieuws - nu een week geleden - dat de advocaat-generaal (AG) de Hoge Raad heeft geadviseerd om de eerdere beslissing van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 