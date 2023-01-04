25.6 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 6 januari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | Miss Universe Curaçao 2022 Gabriela dos Santos heeft covid

Persbureau Curacao NEW ORLEANS – Gabriela dos Santos kan volgende week misschien niet meedoen aan de miss Universe verkiezing in New Orleans. De miss Curaçao van 2022 heeft...
1

Democracy now! | Thursday, January 5, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 5 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Nu.cw | KLM start proef met wifi aan boord

KLM start deze maand met een proef om wifi beschikbaar te maken op intercontinentale vluchten. Van de vier grootste maatschappijen op Schiphol is KLM de enige die...
0

Nu.cw | Extra controles op zee en langs de kust tijdens Fuikdag

De Kustwacht, de politie en andere autoriteiten gaan zondag tijdens Fuikdag 2023 op zee en langs de kustlijnen controleren. Dat meldt Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied. De Kustwacht verzoekt...
1

Nu.cw | Minimarket in Sun Valley overvallen

Minimarket Sun Set aan de Commandeursweg in Sun Valley is woensdagavond overvallen. Dat meldt de Extra. Het atrakoteam van de politie was ter plaatse om de zaak...
0

PBC | Aruba, Curaçao, Sint-Maarten en Nederland praten volgende week over het democratisch tekort

Persbureau Curacao Op 12 en 13 januari overleggen de premiers van Aruba, Curaçao Sint Maarten en staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen over het Democratisch Tekort in het Koninkrijk. Met het...
0
Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

