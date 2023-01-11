26 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 12 januari 2023
PBC | Zaterdag opening solotentoonstelling Christian Peralta in Bloemhof

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De tentoonstelling ‘Quit My Job, Paint Your Life’ van opkomende kunstenaar Christian Peralta opent zaterdag 14 januari in Landhuis Bloemhof. Het gaat in deze...
ParadiseFM | RdK gelooft in CPR

CPR is de beste kandidaat voor de overname van de raffinaderij. Daar is RdK nog steeds van overtuigd. Het bedrijf betaalt maandelijks zo’n 2,2 miljoen voor de...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 11 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Stichting Kitten Rescue ontvangt tweede kattenambulance

Stichting Kitten Rescue Curaçao ontvangt de tweede Katten Transport Ambulance van de Nederlandse stichtingen World Wide Animal Rescue en DierenLot. Dat laat de kattenopvang organisatie weten via...
Nu.cw | Alexandra van Huffelen bij vierlandenoverleg op Sint Maarten

Staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen (D66) bezoekt van woensdag tot en met zaterdag Sint Maarten om deel te nemen aan het vierlandenoverleg. Dat meldt de Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland. Het...
Nu.cw | 24-7 taxi Curaçao straks met prepair private tours

24-7 Taxi Curaçao gaat binnenkort toeristische private tours organiseren die geboekt kunnen worden via een nieuwe website. Dat meldt het taxibedrijf. De website werd tijdens de jaarwisseling...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

