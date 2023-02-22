29 C
DH | UPDATE: Family concerned about Ossie’s internal injuries, OM reports no injuries, died of ‘natural’ causes

PHILIPSBURG--The family of the late Ossie Hosea Laville said in a statement on Wednesday that they are concerned about (internal) injuries detected in his body and say...
Ingezonden | Curaçaohuis ‘host’ dinerbijeenkomst

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie...
AntilliaansDagblad | Sargassum overspoelt Bonaire

Lagun en Lac Bay stromen weer vol met sargassum. Het lijkt erop dat Stinapa vorige week net op tijd de drijvende vangarmen in het water heeft gelegd...
AntilliaansDagblad | Minder aanhoudingen tijdens carnaval Aruba

‘Fantastisch resultaat door serieuze boodschap met een knipoog’ Oranjestad - Een grote preventiecampagne waarbij humor de boventoon voerde, heeft tot minder detenties geleid tijdens Carnaval 69. Dat stelt...
AntilliaansDagblad | GIK: Politieke inmenging bij selectie preferred bidder

‘Bestuursrecht, burgerlijk recht en de grondwet overtreden’ Willemstad - Dat Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR) als voorkeurskandidaat uit de bus is gekomen, is vanwege de inmenging van premier Gilmar...
AntilliaansDagblad | SVB: -12,5% nog tot 2024

Medewerkster verliest rechtszaak Willemstad - De Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB) heeft het personeel laten weten de inkorting op het arbeidsvoorwaardenpakket van 12,5 procent tot en met 2023 te handhaven....
AntilliaansDagblad | Stichting Churandy Martina doneert

Willemstad - Churandy Martina Foundation schenkt 80.000 gulden aan de Curaçaose Atletiek Bond (CAB) voor de aanschaf van materiaal.   ,,Gedurende recente maanden hebben verschillende organisaties een verzoek ingediend...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Internationaal

