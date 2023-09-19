33 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 19 september 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 19 september 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

ParadiseFM | Politie deelt 47 verkeersboetes uit

De politie heeft gisteren 47 verkeersboetes uitgedeeld bij twee verkeerscontroles. Deze vonden plaats op de Weg naar Westpunt en Breedestraat Otrobanda. In totaal werden 101 voertuigen gecontroleerd....
0

ParadiseFM | Dagelijkse vlucht JetBlue vanaf februari

JetBlue gaat vanaf februari dagelijks vliegen op Curaçao. De Amerikaanse luchtvaartmaatschappij voert daarmee de frequentie op met twee additionele vluchten. Dat meldt toeristenbureau CTB. Het eiland is...
0

ParadiseFM | 18 jaar cel voor Curaçaoënaar Robertico Inesia

Curaçaoënaar Robertico Inesia is door de Haagse rechtbank veroordeeld tot achttien jaar gevangenisstraf voor een dodelijke schietpartij. De uitspraak is ruim acht jaar nadat het volledig mis...
1

ParadiseFM | Hogere belastingopbrengsten in augustus

Zowel de belasting- als de premieopbrengsten in augustus zijn hoger dan begroot. Bij de belastingopbrengsten gaat het om 5,2 miljoen gulden. Dat komt voornamelijk door de ob...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Tuesday, September 19, 2023

HomeLandenInternationaalDemocracy now! | Tuesday, September 19, 2023
0
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 19 september 2023
Volgend artikel
ParadiseFM | Armoedebestrijding Caribisch Nederland in Troonrede

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 