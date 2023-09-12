30 C
Democracy now! | Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Extra | Journaal 13 september 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
ParadiseFM | Ennia-zaak sleept voort

Het zal nog enige tijd duren voordat duidelijk is hoe hoog het bedrag is waarvoor Ennia eigenaar Ansary aansprakelijk is. Het bedrag zal wel substantieel lager zijn...
ParadiseFM | Nina Ansary tevreden met uitspraak

Met vonnissen Nina Ansary is tevreden met de uitspraak van gisteren. De dochter van Ennia-eigenaar Hushang Ansary, is door het hof niet aansprakelijk gesteld van onbehoorlijk handelen jegens...
ParadiseFM | Aanhouding voor heling en diefstal

Een 41-jarige man is gisteren gearresteerd in verband met diefstal en heling. De verdachte werd op zijn werk in de boeien geslagen. De politie kwam de verdachte...
ParadiseFM | Brieven Cft in publieke domein beland

De vertrouwelijke brieven van het Cft zijn nu ook met de Tweede Kamer gedeeld. Het gaat onder andere om het kritische advies van de toezichthouder op de...
Democracy now! | Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

