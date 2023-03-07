29 C
ParadiseFM | Pomphouders vinden kritiek Silvania onterecht

De pomphouders op Curaçao zijn niet blij met de kritiek van Financiënminister Silvania. Zijn ‘aanval’ op collegaminister Cijntje van MEO zien ze als een aanval op hen....
ParadiseFM | Illegale landwinning stopgezet

De illegale landaanwinning in Jan Sofat is stopgezet. Het handhavingsteam van het ministerie van VVRP hield gisteren een controle. Daar zagen ze dat de eigenaar van een...
NTR | ‘Veel vrouwen bereiken de top, zonder dat zelf door te hebben’

Dulce Koopman Bijna heel haar leven zet Reyna Joe zich in voor een betere positie van vrouwen op Curaçao. Op de politiek rekenen? Niet doen, zegt ze. Wat...
DH | Thousands of counterfeit products seized during raids on retail stores

PHILIPSBURG--Brand protection agency for Latin America and the Caribbean Disosa has been busy seizing counterfeit luxury goods such as Louis Vuitton bags and Nike footwear on St....
AntilliaansDagblad | Hoger tekort begroting Sint Eustatius

Eiland lijkt ‘coronadip’ nog niet te boven Kralendijk - De vierde uitvoeringsrapportage (UR) 2022 van Sint Eustatius toont een voorlopig tekort van 2,2 miljoen dollar. Hierdoor is de...
AntilliaansDagblad | ‘HOH-aannemer is niet meer op Aruba’

Oranjestad - ,,De bouwwerkzaamheden van het Horacio Oduber Hospital zijn begin deze maand stilgelegd, omdat de minister van Volksgezondheid tegen de aannemer is en het renovatieproject probeert...
AntilliaansDagblad | Culturismo 100.000 gulden rijker

Willemstad - Culturismo, een zogenoemd Fonds op Naam van het Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (PBCCG) heeft een donatie van 100.000 gulden ontvangen. Dat maakte het Cultuurfonds...
Democracy now! | Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

