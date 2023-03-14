26 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 17 maart 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

ParadiseFM | Bijna 20 miljoen voor CMC

Het CMC krijgt een voorschot van bijna 20 miljoen. Dat meldt minister Silvania, die zowel Financiën als Gezondheid onder zich heeft. De liquiditeitssteun dekt de zorgkosten van...
4

Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 15 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
- Advertentie -

Nu.cw | Steeds meer zwartwerkers in de toeristensector

Duikscholen hebben veel last van zwartwerkers. Volgens Curaçao Apartments and Small Hotels Association (Casha) werken er in de toeristensector veel zwartwerkers. Dit houdt in dat mensen in...
0

Nu.cw | Verdachte poging tot moord opgepakt

Een 26-jarige man is dinsdag opgepakt op verdenking van poging tot moord. Er werd tevens huiszoeking gedaan. Dat meldt de politie. De man wordt verdacht van het neerschieten...
1

PBC | SER: Overheid Sint Maarten heeft geen zicht op ongebreidelde aanwezigheid en groei van de loterijsector

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – De overheid van Sint Maarten heeft totaal geen zicht op de loterijsector op het eiland. Dat is te concluderen uit een rapport van de...
0

PBC | National Hurricane Centre Amerika voorspelt een minder actief orkaanseizoen dit jaar

Persbureau Curacao MIAMI – Na drie jaar van actievere orkaanseizoenen dan normaal, blijkt dit jaar vijftien procent minder actief te worden dan normaal. Dit is te wijten aan...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenInternationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, March 14, 2023

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 15 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bonaire

NTR | Verkiezingsdag op Bonaire: ‘Mensen stemmen vooral om persoonlijke beloften’

Marit Severijnse & Nathaly Evertsz Het is vandaag verkiezingsdag. Op Bonaire kiezen inwoners een...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 14 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, March 13, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 13 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 