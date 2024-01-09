27 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 10 januari 2024
DH | Final preparations in full swing for Election Day

PHILIPSBURG--Final preparations are in full swing for the parliamentary elections slated for Thursday, November 11. Polling stations will be open from 8:00am to 8:00pm. The Central Voting Bureau,...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Van Huffelen bezoekt Bonaire

Kralendijk - Staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen van Digitalisering en Koninkrijksrelaties brengt van 9 tot en met 11 januari een kort bezoek aan Bonaire en Curaçao. Op Bonaire spreekt...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Help de lora op Aruba beschermen’

Oranjestad - Nationaal Park Arikok heeft recent een aantal lora’s in het wild uitgezet. Medewerkers van het park monitoren deze papegaaiensoort en zien dat de papegaaiensoort het...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Ambtenarenkosten lopen op

Cft: Dit staat haaks op doelen VVU en Landspakket Willemstad - Het College financieel toezicht (Cft) uit zijn zorgen over het oplopen van de ambtelijke personeelslasten van het...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Wetsvoorstel vaderschapsverlof

Ambtenaar volledig vergoed, private sector betaalt 20 procent Willemstad - Bij de Staten is een wetsvoorstel ingediend door de oppositiepartij MAN waarin het vaderschapsverlof geregeld wordt. Het gaat...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Fiscus bespaart op postkosten

Scheelt per aanslag 1,50 gulden aan papier, envelop en portokosten Willemstad - De realisatie van de digitale berichtenbox en de digitale verzending van documenten door de Inspecteur der...
0
Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 9, 2024

0
Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

