Democracy now! | Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 21 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Carls’ blog | Sorry Carl!

Met video Wij van Knipsel moeten onze excuses aanbieden en dat niet aan de eerste de beste: gevolmachtigde minister Carls Manuel. Bij zijn aantreden gaf Piks’ politieke pupil...
NTR | ‘Curaçao zou veel meer geld kunnen verdienen aan carnaval’

Wat betekent carnaval voor de economie van Curaçao? En waar liggen de kansen voor het eiland om meer geld te verdienen? Oud-bestuurslid de carnavalsorganisatie FKK vindt het...
DH | Heyliger-Marten optimistic about electoral changes

~ Says voters have a big responsibility as well ~ PHILIPSBURG--Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Grisha Heyliger-Marten says she is optimistic about the process of electoral reform that...
CN | Curacao profiteert tot nu toe niet van online kansspelsector

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Met de invoering van de nieuwe gokwet zal Curaçao voor het eerst profiteren van de online kansspelsector. Op ICE in Londen vertelde minister Silvania...
Democracy now! | Monday, February 20, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Democracy now! | Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

