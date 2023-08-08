31 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 10 augustus 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 9 augustus 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

DolfijnFM | Selectieprocedure enquêtecommissie begonnen

Adviesbureau Deloitte is begonnen met het werven van kandidaten voor tijdelijke functies voor de parlementaire enquête commissie voor het Curaçao Medical Center. De commissie gaat de hoge...
0

DolfijnFM | Vrijwilligers klaargestoomd voor rifbescherming

Een groep vrijwilligers en drie partnerduikscholen hebben een cursus gevolgd en zijn klaargestoomd voor het beschermen van het koraalrif. De cursus bevatte naast een theoretisch, ook een praktisch...
0

PBC | Celstraf voor Curaçaose man die van dichtbij op partner schoot

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een 61-jarige man afkomstig uit Curaçao is door de Rechtbank Oost-Brabant veroordeeld tot een gevangenisstraf van vier jaar, waarvan zes maanden voorwaardelijk, vanwege een...
1

PBC | Record van bijna 51 duizend toeristen op Curaçao in juli

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Juli 2023 was een buitengewone maand voor de Curaçaose toerisme-industrie, met bijna 51 duizend verblijvende toeristen, een groei van zes procent ten opzichte van...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Tuesday, August 8, 2023

HomeLandenInternationaalDemocracy now! | Tuesday, August 8, 2023
0
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 8 augustus 2023
Volgend artikel
ParadiseFM | “Dit moet groter en beter worden dan de raffinaderij”

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 