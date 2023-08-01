32 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 4 augustus 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Extra | Journaal 3 augustus 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Democracy now! | Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 2 augustus 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Telegraaf | Curaçaos ex-minister van Volksgezondheid gaat 20 maanden achter de tralies na mondkapjesfraude

Marcel Vink WILLEMSTAD - Curaçaos voormalig minister van Volksgezondheid Jacinta Constancia meldt zich dinsdag bij de SDKK-gevangenis in Willemstad om een celstraf van twintig maanden uit te zitten....
15

Telegraaf | Aanklacht tegen Donald Trump wegens belemmering verkiezingen 2020

WASHINGTON - De Amerikaanse oud-president Donald Trump is officieel aangeklaagd voor pogingen om zijn verlies bij de presidentsverkiezingen van 2020 ongedaan te maken. De Republikein wordt onder...
7

Democracy now! | Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Tuesday, August 1, 2023

HomeLandenInternationaalDemocracy now! | Tuesday, August 1, 2023
46
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 1 augustus 2023
Volgend artikel
Telegraaf | Aanklacht tegen Donald Trump wegens belemmering verkiezingen 2020

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 