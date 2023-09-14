29 C
Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
DolfijnFM | Dode bij eenzijdig ongeval in Barber

Een man is in de nacht van zondag op maandag omgekomen bij een eenzijdig ongeval in Barber. Bij aankomst op de plaats van het ongeluk zagen agenten...
DolfijnFM | Drukke week voor politie Bonaire

De politie van Bonaire heeft een drukke week achter de rug. Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland meldt dinsdag dat er meldingen van mishandelingen binnenkwamen en er meerdere aanhoudingen...
PBC | Amerikaanse rechtszaak tegen Joran van der Sloot uitgesteld

Persbureau Curacao BIRMINGHAM – Een federale rechter heeft ingestemd met het uitstellen van de rechtszaak tegen de Arubaan Joran van der Sloot tot later dit jaar. Daarmee krijgt...
PBC | Curaçao hervat in oktober vaccinatiecampagne tegen Covid-19

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Op 2 oktober start een nieuwe ronde Covid-19-vaccinaties. Dit vindt plaats in het hele Koninkrijk en is aangekondigd door de Nederlandse minister van Volksgezondheid,...
Democracy now! | Thursday, September 14, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

