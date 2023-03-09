26 C
PBC | 92-Jarige vrouw overlijdt na crash op Berg Altena

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De 92-jarige vrouw die gistermiddag op Berg Altena tegen een muur botste, is ’s avonds in het CMC overleden. Het gaat om Melba Carlota...
1

Democracy now! | Friday, March 9, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 10 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Nu.cw | Deur ministerie van Financiën gesloten voor TV direct

TV Direct is donderdag de toegang geweigerd toen verslaggever Nicole Trinidad en de cameraman een persmoment van minister Javier Silvania (MFK) wilden bijwonen. Dit werd duidelijk toen...
1

Nu.cw | Kamervragen: ‘cassatie homohuwelijk volstrekt legitiem’

De Nederlands conservatief-christelijke politieke partij SGP vindt de cassatie tegen het homohuwelijk op Curaçao een volstrekt legitiem middel. Dat blijkt uit vragen die donderdag in een kamerbrief...
0

Nu.cw | Tien vrijwilligers Cura Doet in het zonnetje gezet

Vrijwilligersorganisatie Cura Doet viert samen met Curaçao Cares haar tiende verjaardag. Dat wordt onder andere gevierd met een mini-expositie in winkelcentrum Sambil. “10 jaar liefde, energie en...
0

FD | Onvrede over werkdruk bij rechters en officieren van justitie bereikt kookpunt

Rob de Lange | Financieel Dagblad Rechters en officieren van justitie dreigen voor het eerst actie te gaan voeren. Hun grootste pijnpunt is de werkdruk. Volgens de Nederlandse...
0
Democracy now! | Thursday, March 9, 2023

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

