CC | Minister Janga-Pietersz’s position is wavering

WILLEMSTAD - The position of MFK minister Dorothy Janga-Pietersz is wavering. Various sources within the coalition believe that the Minister of Health should resign, now that she...
DH | Additional airlift for Saba, Statia

SABA--With the recent development that Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands ZJCN will start using scheduled Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR flights for some of its medical referrals...
Extra | Journaal 2 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
CC | Major mafia weapons arsenal find in Italy has ties to Dutch organized crime trials

NAPLES - The police in Italy found a large arsenal of weapons belonging to drug trafficker Raffaele Imperiale, who the Dutch police consider a business partner of...
CC | Democracy still does not predominate between the countries

WILLEMSTAD - In the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) that took place on Wednesday, expert in constitutional law Rutsel Martha stated that there is indeed a democratic deficit...
DH | Over 100 Boats Gather from Around the World for the 43rd St. Maarten

SIMPSON BAY--Registration started early at the 43rd St Maarten Heineken Regatta, as eager teams lined up to formally register their entry and pick up their yacht’s bow...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Democracy now! | Thursday, March 2, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

