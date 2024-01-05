28 C
Democracy now! | Thursday, January 5, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 5 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
NTR | Uitzending gemist: Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk met Milouska Meulens

Van onze redactie De Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk is afgelopen avond op NPO Radio 1 van start gegaan! Presentator Guillano Payne ontvangt gasten die een link hebben met...
CC | Curaçao Prime Minister unveils plans for gas pipeline, PdVSA collaboration sparks interest

WILLEMSTAD - Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas of Curaçao has ignited public interest with his recent announcement regarding the potential construction of a 'gasoducto' by Petróleos de Venezuela...
DH | Jewellery store robbers ordered to pay $83,617 in criminal proceeds

PHILIPSBURG--The Court of First Instance on Thursday ordered two convicted armed robbers to each pay US $41,808 for the unrecovered jewellery that was taken during their May...
AVC | Minister Cijntjes rol in de Aqualectra-saga: verdediging of verhulling

Opinie Dick Drayer | Achterkant van Curacao In de tumultueuze episode van Aqualectra's bestuurscrisis, lijkt de recente verdediging van de Curaçaose minister van Economische Ontwikkeling, Ruisandro Cijntje, tegenover...
Democracy now! | Thursday, January 5, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Sint Maarten

DH | Jewellery store robbers ordered to pay $83,617 in criminal proceeds

PHILIPSBURG--The Court of First Instance on Thursday ordered two convicted armed robbers to each pay US $41,808 for the unrecovered jewellery that was taken during their May 7, 2022,...
Opinies

AVC | Minister Cijntjes rol in de Aqualectra-saga: verdediging of verhulling

Opinie Dick Drayer | Achterkant van Curacao In de tumultueuze episode van Aqualectra's bestuurscrisis, lijkt de recente verdediging van de Curaçaose minister van Economische Ontwikkeling, Ruisandro Cijntje, tegenover de aantijgingen...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Streefdatum Caribische gulden 31 maart 2025

Niet in de tweede helft van dit jaar, maar pas op 31 maart volgend jaar moet de Caribische Gulden worden ingevoerd. Dat zegt de Centrale Bank tegen Paradise FM...
Bonaire

NU | Wietze de Jager niet meer aan de slag bij Radio 538 en verhuist naar Bonaire

Wietze de Jager zal niet meer te horen zijn op Radio 538. De dj stopte vorig jaar in overleg met de zender met zijn ochtendshow, omdat het moeilijk te...
Gezondheid

DKR | Rechter op Bonaire veroordeelt gedeputeerde/zakenman Abraham

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties.nl Kralendijk – Clark Abraham, politiek leider van de PDB en gedeputeerde, is door de rechtbank op Bonaire veroordeeld wegens wanprestatie. Hij moet Fundashon Mariadal 17.984,16 dollar betalen, te...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, January 4, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 4 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Uitgebreide controles op Fuikdag

De Kustwacht, de politie en andere autoriteiten gaan tijdens Fuikdag 2024 op zee en langs de kustlijnen extra controleren. De Kustwacht verzoekt eigenaren van boten rekening te houden met de...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | KPC krijgt acht nieuwe motoren

Het Korps Politie Curaçao wordt voorzien van acht nieuwe motoren. Dat maakt het ministerie van Justitie via Facebook bekend. Wanneer de motoren precies zullen aankomen, wordt niet gedeeld. De...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Gouverneur: geen uitbranders tijdens nieuwjaarstoespraak, maar lovende woorden over inspiratiebron Doktor

Gouverneur Lucille George-Wout heeft tijdens de jaarlijkse nieuwjaarstoespraak geen uitbranders uitgedeeld. In tegendeel tot andere jaren, haalt ze geen belangrijke kwesties aan, maar heeft ze het over Moises Frumencio...
Curaçao

PBC | Registratie voor deelname aan Ride, Walk & Swim for the Roses is geopend

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Deze week is de online registratie gestart voor deelname aan de diverse elementen van de jaarlijkse Ride, Walk, Swim & Surf for the Roses op zondag...
Curaçao

PBC | Consumentenbond legt verschil uit tussen servicekosten en fooien in Curaçaose Horeca

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Servicekosten in de horeca zijn niet verplicht als deze niet op de menukaart staan, fooien zijn sowieso vrijwillig. Dat meldt de Curaçaose consumentenbond in een persbericht....
Gezondheid

PBC | Ouderen en risicogroepen kunnen covid-boosterprik halen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vanaf vandaag kunnen mensen van 75 jaar en ouder, evenals andere mensen met een verhoogd risico, hun Covid-19 booster ophalen. Dit heeft het ministerie van Gezondheid,...
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao in gesprek met Dick Advocaat als bondscoach

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçaose voetbalbond FFK is in gesprek met Dick Advocaat over de functie van bondscoach. Na zijn vertrek bij Feyenoord en ADO Den Haag lijkt Advocaat...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | ‘Norwegian Viva’ voor het eerst op Curaçao

Feest gisteren aan de Megapier. Van de drie cruiseschepen die in de haven lagen, was er eentje voor het eerst: de Norwegian Viva van Norwegian Cruise Lines. Aan boord waren...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politie vindt levenloos lichaam in Brievengat

De politie heeft gisterochtend in een huis in Brievengat een levenloos lichaam gevonden. Dat gebeurde in de Jo Corsenstraat, meldt de Extra. Familie had de politie ingeschakeld, verschillende rechercheurs...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Inschrijving Ride for the Roses van start

Vanaf vandaag kun je je weer inschrijven voor de Ride for the Roses. De Ride, Walk en Swim vinden dit jaar op zondag 28 januari plaats, over 3,5 week....
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Boostervaccinatie Covid-19 van start

Als je 75 jaar of ouder bent of tot een risicogroep behoort, kun je vanaf vandaag terecht voor een covid-boosterprik. Dat heeft het ministerie van GMN bekend gemaakt. In...
Energiesector

CC | Communication from Minister Ruisandro Cijntje regarding the resignation of Board Members of Aqualectra

WILLEMSTAD - The Minister of Economy Ruisandro Cijntje says in a press release that he has taken note that certain confidential and technically related documents about the utility company...
Sint Maarten

DH | Over 3,900 deregistered in Civil Registry clean-up

PHILIPSBURG--More than 3,900 persons of varying nationalities were deregistered from the Civil Registry as part of a clean-up project which was identified as necessary after research in 2010 unearthed...
Gezondheid

Ingezonden | Perspectief op levering van olie

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie van de...
Curaçao

AD commentaar | LOK ‘game changer’?

Raad van Advies drong aan op ‘ingrijpende aanpassing’ wetsontwerp Zelden bracht de Raad van Advies (RvA), het hoogste onafhankelijk adviescollege van de regering en de Staten van Curaçao, zo’n uitvoerig...
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Postkoloniale expositie bij Terramar Museum

Kralendijk - Geen Engelstalige tentoonstelling voor cruisetoeristen, maar een vaste postkoloniale expositie voor en door Bonairianen. Dat is het doel van een nieuw onderzoeksproject van het Terramar Museum, in...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Drie vuurwerkslachtoffers op Aruba

Oranjestad - Voor het eerst in drie jaar heeft de Spoedeisende Hulp (SEH) vuurwerkslachtoffers behandeld. Drie personen hadden medische zorg nodig na het afsteken van ‘klapchi’. In 2022 en...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Acties blijven uit’

Huffnagel: Geldgebrek oorzaak van niet volledig uitvoeren Pact voor Punda Willemstad - Het Pact voor Punda, een plan met 35 actiepunten met als doel om dit centrumgebied in Willemstad te...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Mogelijke fraude’ IUH

Forensisch rapport bevestigt overschrijding procuratielimiet ceo Willemstad - Het rapport van Forensic Caribbean (FC) naar de handel en wandel van oud-ceo Darick Jonis van Aqualectra geeft op talrijke onderdelen, naar...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Uitleg over Caracasbaai volgt later

Willemstad - Het door premier Gilmar Pisas (MFK), tevens minister van Milieu en Natuur, op Facebook gedeelde filmpje, waarin het ontwerp van de vernieuwde Caracasbaai te zien is, kon...
Curaçao

NU | Dick Advocaat voert opnieuw gesprekken over bondscoachschap Curaçao

Dick Advocaat is toch weer in beeld als bondscoach van Curaçao. De Curaçaose voetbalbond FFK heeft donderdag laten weten dat er gesprekken zijn met de ervaren coach, die op...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Facelift met beachbars en strandbedden voor Caracasbaai

Het strand van Caracasbaai krijgt dit jaar nog een uitgebreide facelift. Premier Pisas heeft een uitgebreide impressievideo op zijn Facebook pagina gedeeld. In het ontwerp van Forever Young Architects...
Politie en Justitie

RTL | Wie had band met misbruikmiljonair Jeffrey Epstein? Ruim 150 namen worden onthuld

Chris Koens Honderden verzegelde rechtbankdocumenten in het dossier van de overleden Amerikaanse kindermisbruiker en multimiljonair Jeffrey Epstein worden een dezer dagen openbaar gemaakt. Bij menigeen zal het zweet uitbreken: naar...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 3 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Ernstig ongeluk op Wacawa, auto volledig in elkaar

Door: Sanne van den Boomen In Wacawa op Bandabou heeft woensdagochtend een ernstig ongeluk plaatsgevonden. Op beelden is te zien dat er meerdere voertuigen waaronder een bus van IrieTours bij...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Ambtenarenbonden pleiten voor verhoging vakantiegeld

De ambtenarenbonden willen meer vakantiegeld. De verhoging zou van 6 naar 8,3 procent gaan als het aan de bonden ligt. Dat zegt Abvo-voorzitter George Hernandez volgens Amigoe. Met de verhoging...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Politie Bonaire sluit horecagelegenheden tijdens jaarwisseling

De politie op Bonaire heeft tijdens de jaarwisseling ‘s nachts verschillende activiteiten bij horecagelegenheden gestopt en een eetgelegenheid gesloten. Dat maakt het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) woensdag bekend. Twee...
Detail en groothandel

PBC | Karel Vreugdenhil van supermarkt Vreugdenhil overleden op nieuwjaarsdag

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Op Nieuwjaarsdag is Karel Vreugdenhil, directeur van de bekende Vreugdenhil supermarkt in Dominguito, overleden. Dit nieuws werd bekendgemaakt via de Facebook-pagina van de supermarkt. Vreugdenhil Supermarkt,...
Curaçao

PBC | Premier Pisas kondigt een nieuw Caracasbaaiproject aan van 10 miljoen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In zijn toespraak op oudejaarsavond, vlak voor het vuurwerk, heeft premier Gilmar “Pik” Pisas een verrassingsproject aangekondigd dat Curaçao tot een paradijs in de Caraïben moet...
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao Baseball Week 2024 van start

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçao Baseball Week van 2024 is officieel van start gegaan. Hensley Meulens opende het evenement gisteren tijdens een persconferentie in Fòrti. Samen met het organisatieteam,...
Curaçao

PBC | Veel verkeersongevallen en agressie tijdens en na jaarwisseling op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De overgang van het jaar 2023 naar 2024 op Curaçao is gekenmerkt door een groot aantal verkeersongevallen. Zo vond er op de Perseusweg een ongeluk plaats,...
Detail en groothandel

ParadiseFM | Karel Vreugdenhil overleden

Op Nieuwjaarsdag is Karel Vreugdenhil overleden. Vreugdenhil was directeur van de gelijknamige supermarkt in Dominguito. Die maakten het nieuws bekend op hun Facebook-pagina. Het familiebedrijf bestaat al meer dan 90...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Voormalig OvJ Gisèle Veen-Jonkhout overleden

De eerste vrouwelijke Officier van Justitie van de Nederlandse Antillen is overleden. Gisèle Veen-Jonkhout overleed vannacht. Veen-Jonkhout ging in 1985 aan het werk binnen het Openbaar Ministerie, en ging...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Man (26) mishandelt moeder en oma

Een man van 26 is afgelopen vrijdagochtend aangehouden in Kustbatterij. Hij had een dag eerder zijn moeder en oma bij een ruzie mishandeld. De oma werd meerdere keren in...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Raad van Commissarissen Aqualectra stapt op

Drie van de vier leden van de Raad van de Commissarissen van Aqualectra stappen op. Verschillende ochtendkranten schrijven er vandaag uitgebreid over. Het gaat om de drie langstzittende leden....
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Internet en telefonie van Aqualectra een stapje dichterbij

Overheidstoezichthouder SBTNO heeft groen licht gegeven voor de statuutswijziging van het moederbedrijf van Aqualectra, Integrated Utility Holding. Daardoor is Aquatel, de telefonie- en internettak van Aqualectra een stapje dichterbij....
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | GMN en VVRP maken afspraken over beheer publieke stranden

Nooit meer onduidelijkheid over wie een kapotte palapa of picknicktafel op een openbaar strand moet repareren. Dat is de inzet van afspraken die gemaakt zijn tussen ministers Cooper van...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | 25 nieuwe brandweerlieden

De Brandweer heeft er flinke versterking bij. 25 mannen zijn deze week geïnstalleerd als nieuwe brandweerlieden. Dat is onderdeel van het plan van de regering om de justitiële keten...
Kunst en Cultuur

NTR | ‘De Piet Heinstraat op Curaçao? Kan écht niet meer’

Eva Breukink Een straat met de naam van een admiraal van de West-Indische Compagnie? Onmogelijk, zou je denken. Toch loop je in het historische Otrobanda op Curaçao zomaar door de...
Curaçao

CC | Crisis at Aqualectra: Commissioners resign due to mismanagement

WILLEMSTAD - Aqualectra, the utility company of Curaçao, is facing a severe crisis. Three out of the four commissioners have resigned as of January 1, 2024. They claim to...
Curaçao

CC | Giselle McWilliam criticizes Public Prosecutor’s Office

WILLEMSTAD - Giselle McWilliam from the opposition party MAN voices criticism against the Public Prosecutor's Office (OM) and the current government. She asserts that the OM is becoming more...
Sint Maarten

DH | Jacobs ushers St. Maarten into 2024 with a vision of prosperity and unity

PHILIPSBURG--In a heartfelt address to the people of St. Maarten, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs expresses gratitude and optimism as the nation steps into the promising new year of 2024. Focused...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Beste jaar voor toerisme’

Oranjestad - Aruba heeft in 2023 het toeristisch sterke jaar van 2019 overtroffen. Toerismeminister Dangui Oduber (MEP) spreekt van het ‘beste jaar in onze geschiedenis’. De verwachting is dat...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Bescheiden winst’ CBCS over 2022

Willemstad/Philipsburg - Op de valreep van het oude jaar 2023 heeft de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) het jaarverslag 2022 gepubliceerd. Het jaar is afgesloten met...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | RvC Aqualectra stapt op

‘Door aandeelhouder/ministerraad hard tegengewerkt’ inzake ex-ceo Jonis Willemstad - Drie van de vier commissarissen van Aqualectra zijn per 1 januari 2024 opgestapt. Terwijl het nutsbedrijf voor ‘gigantische uitdagingen’ staat, treden...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Twijfels over Openbaar Ministerie

MAN reageert op nieuwjaarsspeech premier Willemstad - Giselle Mc William van oppositiepartij MAN vindt dat het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) steeds onbetrouwbaarder wordt, omdat kwesties rond de voormalige overnamekandidaat van de...
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | 4000 bezoekers voor Nieuwjaarsduik

Ruim 4000 mensen hebben op 1 januari meegedaan aan de Nieuwjaarsduik. Bij Zanzibar gingen ze om stipt 12 uur ’s middags het water in, met oranje mutsen van het...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 2 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Pisas wil MoU tekenen voor gasvoorziening Venezuela en Curaçao

Premier Gilmar Pisas (MFK) wil binnenkort een Memorandum of Understanding tekenen voor een gasvoorziening tussen Venezuela en Curaçao. Dat maakt de bewindsman in zijn nieuwjaarsboodschap namens kabinet Pisas II...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Meerdere brandjes tijdens jaarwisseling

De brandweer is tijdens de jaarwisseling meerdere keren uitgerukt om brandjes te blussen. Dat deelt de Brandweer op Facebook. De eerste brand van het nieuwe jaar vond plaats rond 1.00...
Curaçao

PBC | 2024, feest van het licht op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao Fiesta Di Luz is letterlijk het festival van licht met als thema Kerstmis, Hoop, Geloof en Liefde! Dick Drayer (C-Media) en Rick Hart (NU.CW) en Tim van Dijk...
