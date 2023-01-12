26.1 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 12 januari 2023
Telegraaf | Slavernij-verleden rode draad in trip koningspaar en prinses Amalia naar Antillen

Den Haag - De kennismakingsreis van prinses Amalia en haar ouders aan de Antillen staat voor een belangrijk deel in het teken van het koloniale verleden. De...
1

Democracy now! | Thursday, January 12, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 12 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra Bron: Extra
0
AD | OM: Quincy Promes gelinkt aan ripdeal van 400 kilo coke, voetballer betaalde 250.000 euro boete aan crimineel

Chiel Timmermans | Algemeen Dagblad Voetballer Quincy Promes zou 250.000 euro hebben betaald aan de vermeende drugshandelaar Piet Wortel. Het ging volgens justitie om een boete vanwege een...
0

PBC | Recordaantal verblijfstoeristen in 2022 op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Voor het eerst in de geschiedenis kwamen bijna een half miljoen toeristen naar Curaçao. Het gaat dan om toeristen die één nacht of meer...
3

PBC | Zaterdag opening solotentoonstelling Christian Peralta in Bloemhof

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De tentoonstelling ‘Quit My Job, Paint Your Life’ van opkomende kunstenaar Christian Peralta opent zaterdag 14 januari in Landhuis Bloemhof. Het gaat in deze...
0

PB | State Secretary Günay Uslu visits Saba

SABA--State Secretary of Culture and Media Günay Uslu visited Saba on Tuesday, January 10. The State Secretary and her delegation arrived on the last flight on Sunday,...
0
Democracy now! | Thursday, January 12, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Nieuwe reacties

