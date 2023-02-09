29 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 9 februari 2023
Extra | Journaal 9 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
CC | ‘Academy Hotel is a bottomless pit’

WILLEMSTAD - The Academy Hotel will close its doors on 1 February. According to Minister of Economic Development Ruisandro Cijntje, the training center is a 'bottomless pit'....
DH | Royal family visits Statia

ST. EUSTATIUS--The Dutch royal family – King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia – landed in St. Eustatius on Wednesday, February 8, for a one-day visit. ...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 8 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
PBC | Kustwacht redt Bonairiaanse vissersboot

Persbureau Curacao KRALENDIJK – Een Bonairiaanse vissersboot is zaterdag opgepikt door de Kustwacht. De boot, LA PATRONA, bevond zich noord van Malmok en had geen brandstof meer. De...
NTR | ‘Waar blijven de partijprogramma’s voor Bonaire?’

Nathaly Evertsz Over minder dan zes weken zijn er verkiezingen op Bonaire. Alle kandidaten voor de nieuwe eilandsraad zijn bekend. Maar wat willen de politieke partijen precies? Maar...
Democracy now! | Thursday, February 9, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

