• zaterdag 4 februari 2023
Telefraaf | Oranjes beschilderen geen Chichi op Curaçao: ’Karikatuur van zwarte vrouw’

Controversieel moment uit kennismaking Amalia geschrapt | Wouter de Winther Volgens de kunstenares verbeeldt het beeld de oudste zuster uit een gezin in de traditionele familiestructuur op Curaçao....
Nu.cw | Pietermaai krijgt LED-verlichting

De straten van Pietermaai worden aanstaande zondag voorzien van LED-verlichting. Aqualectra zal de nieuwe lantaarns installeren tussen 8.00 uur ‘s ochtends en 16.00 uur ‘s middags. Onder andere...
Nu.cw | Kaasdieven opgepakt in Sambil

De politie heeft donderdag twee kaasdieven aangehouden in Sambil. De Extra meldt dat het tweetal opviel nadat ze supermarkt Carrefour verlieten. De beveiliging gaf aan dat de personen...
Nu.cw | Bonaire in Ik Vertrek-uitzending

Het stel Nicole en Manuel wordt in het Nederlandse televisieprogramma Ik Vertrek gevolgd in hun emigratie naar Bonaire. Donderdag werd de eerste van de twee afleveringen uitgezonden...
PBC | Chris Richards in Swim for the Roses

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Komende zondag doet Chris Richards mee aan de Swim for the Roses van Zanzibar Jan Thiel naar Mambo Beach BLVD. De welbekende duiker mist...
PBC | Fundashon Museo Tula-voorzitter Jeanne Henriquez vraagt koning de stilte te verbreken

Persbureau Curacao Willemstad – Jeanne Henriquez, voorzitter van Fundashon Museo Tula, heeft na haar toespraak vanmorgen, een persoonlijke vraag gesteld aan koning Willem-Alexander om op 1 juli 2023...
Democracy now! | Thursday, February 2, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

