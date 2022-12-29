28 C
DH | Flags fly at half-mast in Saba for former politician Steve Hassell

SABA--Flags were flown at half-mast at the Government Administration Building in The Bottom on Wednesday, December 28, for the late former Commissioner and Island Councilman Steve Hassell....
DH | Winair has started to repay Dutch government loan

THE HAGUE--Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR started in October this year to repay the US $3 million mortgage loan that it obtained from the Dutch government during...
Ingezonden | Homohuwelijk-zaak in cassatie

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
DH | Ambulance Department recipient of four brand-new ambulances

PHILIPSBURG--The St. Maarten Ambulance Department has received four brand-new ambulances from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA in collaboration with The Trust Fund.   This...
Ingezonden | Mijn kind was ineens weg

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie...
PBC | Druk geschoten tijdens Kerst

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Er is dit kerstweekend weer driftig geschoten op elkaar. Een man werd beschoten terwijl hij met zijn auto langs een snek in Mahuma reed....
Democracy now! | Thursday, December 29, 2022

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!
Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

