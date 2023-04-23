27 C
Democracy now! | Friday, April 21, 2023

﻿﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 21 april 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
AntilliaansDagblad | Greenpeace organiseert activiteiten op Bonaire

Week lang aandacht voor de gevolgen van de klimaatveranderingen Kralendijk - Directeur Andy Palmen van Greenpeace Nederland legt uit waarom zijn organisatie in de bres springt voor Bonaire,...
AntilliaansDagblad | ‘TWO gaat soms te ver’

Silvania wil dat Van Huffelen Werkorganisatie terugfluit Willemstad - ,,Het kan niet zo zijn dat een door de TWO Werkorganisatie gegeven advies door mij klakkeloos moet worden overgenomen....
AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Operaties uitgesteld in CMC’

Directie: Aanpassing OK nodig vanwege internationale eisen Willemstad - De directie van Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) betreurt en keurt de actie deze week van de zorgbond CBV en...
AntilliaansDagblad | MEO-minister optimistisch

In 2023 gaat economische groei verder Willemstad - De minister van Economische Ontwikkeling (MEO), Ruisandro Cijntje (PNP), maakt de balans op van de Curaçaose economie en is daarover...
Democracy now! | Thursday, April 20, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

