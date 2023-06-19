Democracy now! | Monday, June 19, 2023

27 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 20 juni 2023
Minister Silvania wil onderzoek naar licentiehouder

Minister van Financiën Javier Silvania heeft vandaag de kansspelautoriteit van Curaçao, Gaming Control Board, gevraagd beschuldigingen aan het adres van de lokale licentiehouder Emoore NV te onderzoeken....
Naam ' Willemstad' ter discussie gesteld

De bekende Curacaose activist Marlon Regales stelt de naam Willemstad ter discussie. Volgens hem is die naam niet meer van deze tijd. Regales is al enkele jaren...
Journaal 19 juni 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Schietpartij in Souax

Curaçao werd maandagochtend opgeschrikt door een schietpartij in Souax. De politie trof bij aankomst een man op de tweede verdieping aan met meerdere schotwonden, dat schrijft Extra. Voor...
Minister Silvania wil onderzoek, Emoore ontkent beschuldigingen

Minister van Financiën Javier Silvania (MFK) heeft de kansspelautoriteit (GCB) van Curaçao gevraagd beschuldigingen aan het adres van de lokale licentiehouder EMoore NV te onderzoeken. De licentiehouder...
Monday, June 19, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

