26 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 17 januari 2023
Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 17 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Curaçao krijgt dit jaar nog 30 miljoen dollar van VS

Het Amerikaanse Department of Justice zal dit jaar 30 miljoen dollar overmaken naar Curaçao. Dat meldt minister van Justitie Shalten Hato (MFK) op sociale media.  Hato was afgelopen...
3
Nu.cw | ‘Curaçao had aangifte moeten doen tegen CPR’

De oppositiepartijen hebben zich maandag kritisch uitgelaten over de situatie rondom Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR). De PAR, MAN, TpK en KEM vroegen tijdens een Statenvergadering over de...
1

NTR | Waarom zijn de Caribische regeringen blij dat Coho van tafel is?

Oscar van Dam en Sharina Henriquez Het vierlanden-overleg dat eind vorige week in Sint-Maarten werd gehouden, is in Aruba, Curaçao en Sint-Maarten eenvoudig vertaald in de volgende vier...
0

CC | Still no new Representative of the Netherlands in Willemstad

THE HAGUE - A year after it was announced that the post of Representative of the Netherlands in Willemstad would become vacant in mid-2022, a successor has...
1

DH | 2022-2023 cruise season progressing very well, says Port CEO Gumbs

PHILIPSBURG--Two cruise ships made inaugural calls to Port St. Maarten at the beginning of the New Year, namely AIDAbella on January 2 and Celebrity Apex on January...
0
Democracy now! | Monday, January 16, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

Nieuwe reacties

