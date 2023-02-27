26 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 1 maart 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Extra | Journaal 28 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Democracy now! | Monday, February 27, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 27 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
- Advertentie -

PBC | KLM gaat in de zomer weer vaker naar Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao SCHIPHOL – KLM vliegt in de zomermaanden. tussen 6 juli en 3 september tien keer per week naar Curaçao. Op donderdag, zaterdag en zondag. De eerste vlucht...
0

Opinie | De Cariben als testcase voor rechtvaardige verdeling van klimaatkosten

Gebiedsontwikkeling.nu | Ellen van Bueren Zeespiegelstijging en hevigere weersomstandigheden leiden onherroepelijk tot toenemende klimaatschade. Columnist Ellen van Bueren wijst er op dat binnen het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden de...
6

PBC | Kosten van levensonderhoud nog nooit zo hoog gestegen op Curaçao als in 2022

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De consumentenprijzen op Curaçao zijn in 2022 gemiddeld met 7,4 procent gestegen. Dat maakt het Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek bekend. Niet eerder deze...
2

PBC | Drie jaar cel voor cocaïnesmokkel Curaçao Brussel

Persbureau Curacao BRUSSEL – Een 43-jarige man is donderdag door de Brusselse rechtbank veroordeeld tot een gevangenisstraf van drie jaar voor drugsmokkel. De man was vanuit Curaçao op...
2
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenInternationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, February 27, 2023

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 28 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 27 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, February 24, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 24 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Grote brand bij Extra

Gisteravond is brand uitgebroken op het terrein van ochtendkrant Extra. Bundels oud papier...
1

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 