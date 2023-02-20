24 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 21 februari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

NTR | ‘Curaçao zou veel meer geld kunnen verdienen aan carnaval’

Wat betekent carnaval voor de economie van Curaçao? En waar liggen de kansen voor het eiland om meer geld te verdienen? Oud-bestuurslid de carnavalsorganisatie FKK vindt het...
1

DH | Heyliger-Marten optimistic about electoral changes

~ Says voters have a big responsibility as well ~ PHILIPSBURG--Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Grisha Heyliger-Marten says she is optimistic about the process of electoral reform that...
0

CN | Curacao profiteert tot nu toe niet van online kansspelsector

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Met de invoering van de nieuwe gokwet zal Curaçao voor het eerst profiteren van de online kansspelsector. Op ICE in Londen vertelde minister Silvania...
0
PBC | Politie op zoek naar motorrijder die agent aanreed

Persbureau Curacao | met video WILLEMSTAD – De politie is op zoek naar een motorrijder die doorreed nadat hij een agent had aangereden. Het incident gebeurde zaterdag 11...
3

PBC | Geld slavernijverleden gereserveerd in apart meerjarig begrotingsartikel

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – De Nederlandse regering wil via een apart begrotingsartikel ruimte maken op de begroting van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties en niet met behulp van...
0

Nu.cw | Straten van Curaçao weer gevuld met kleurrijke kostuums tijdens Gran Marcha

Het duurde even, maar het was het wachten waard. Zondag waren de straten van Curaçao weer als vanouds gevuld met mensen in kleurrijke kostuums. Het publiek kon...
1
Democracy now! | Monday, February 20, 2023

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

Nieuwe reacties

