Meer van redactie curacao

NTR | ‘Hiv-taboe houdt epidemie in stand’

Melissa Stamper Nieuw onderzoek op de Caribische eilanden laat zien hoe de taboe op hiv deze epidemie in stand houdt. Op Aruba testen mensen zich te laat, komen...
1

DH | Four countries sign Mutual Regulation

THE HAGUE--The legal basis for a sustainable collaboration to execute reforms in the public sector of the Dutch Caribbean countries has been created with the signatures of...
0

BNR | Trump arriveert voor arrestatie en voorgeleiding

Auteur: Remy Kock De Amerikaanse ex-president Donald Trump is bij een rechtbank in New York gearriveerd voor zijn arrestatie en voorgeleiding. Justitie wil hem naar verluidt vervolgen voor...
0

Democracy now! | Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 4 april 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

AD | Kabinet sluit deal met Curaçao, Aruba en Sint Maarten, maar discussie over één miljard euro coronaleningen volgt nog

Niels Klaassen | Algemeen Dagblad AKKOORD - Na een periode van ietwat verzuurde verhoudingen bezegelen Nederland, Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten hun verzoening vandaag formeel met een nieuw...
6
Democracy now! | Monday, April 3, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

