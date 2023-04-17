27 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 18 april 2023
PBC | Gearresteerde man in Sto Domingo is tweede man NLS: Urvin Laurence Wawoe, alias Nuto

Persbureau Curacao STO DOMINGO – De man die afgelopen vrijdag in de Dominicaanse Republiek werd gearresteerd is Urvin Laurence Wawoe, alias Nuto. Hij is de de tweede man...
0

ParadiseFM | Arrestatie in Dominicaanse republiek in Themis zaak

Er is opnieuw een NLS-bendelid aangehouden. Vrijdag werd NLS-kopstuk Urvin ‘Nuto’ Wawoe in de Dominicaanse Republiek gearresteerd. Het OM heeft om zijn uitlevering gevraagd. De arrestatie heeft...
0

Democracy now! | Monday, April 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 17 april 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

PB | Kennismakingsbezoek teamchef van het RST aan de Gouverneur

WILLEMSTAD – Op woensdag 5 april 2023 heeft de nieuwe teamchef van het Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST) mw. Ans Rietstra, een kennismakingsbezoek gebracht aan de Gouverneur van Curaçao...
0

PBC | Politie arresteert opnieuw Curaçaose NLS’er, nu in de Dominicaanse Republiek

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Afgelopen vrijdag heeft de politie van de Dominicaanse Republiek verdachte U.L.W. aangehouden. De arrestatie was op verzoek van het Openbaar Ministerie Curaçao in het...
0
28
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

