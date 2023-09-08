32 C
PBC | College financieel toezicht wijst Ennia-reddingsplan van Nederland af als ‘zeer onwenselijk’

Dick Drayer | Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Het College financieel toezicht Curaçao en Sint Maarten heeft zijn bezorgdheid geuit over het voorgestelde reddingsplan van Nederland voor de...
PBC | Nieuwe kustwachters ronden introductieweken af

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD- Op vrijdag hebben de aspiranten van de nieuwe Basis Opleiding Kustwacht (BOK) 2023 met succes vier intensieve introductieweken afgerond en marcheerden ze de Marinebasis Parera...
PBC | Categorie 3 orkaan Lee ruim boven de eilanden langs

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Sint Maarten en de andere eilanden kunnen opgelucht ademhalen. Categorie 3 orkaan Lee gaat ruim ten noorden voorbij. Om vijf uur vanochtend bevond het...
PBC | Voorbereiding voor Tweede Kamerstemmers met Nederlands paspoort in Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – In november staat de Tweede Kamerverkiezing op de agenda, en de unit verkiezingen van de gemeente Den Haag heeft stemmers in het buitenland...
NOS | Nederland redt Caribische pensioenen

Bij de grootste verzekeraar van de Caraïbische eilanden, Ennia, is door fraude en wanbeleid een gat ontstaan van 600 miljoen euro. De Nederlandse staat wil dat gat...
BNR | Nederland blijft voor lening om pensioenstrop Curaçao te voorkomen

Demissionair staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen (Koninkrijksrelaties) blijft bij haar voornemen om extra geld uit te lenen aan Curaçao en Sint Maarten om de pensioenrechten op de eilanden...
Democracy now! | Friday, September 8, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Extra | Journaal 8 september 2023
NRC | Opluchting en zorgen Caribisch Nederland na lening Den Haag om pensioenfonds Ennia te redden

