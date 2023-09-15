32 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 16 september 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

DKR | Oppositieleider Clark Abraham in opspraak

Kralendijk – Lokale media melden dat een van de bekendste lokale politici op Bonaire, oppositieleider Clark Abraham, betrokken is bij een financieel schandaal. Volgens de berichten zou hij...
2

Telegraaf | ’Dick Advocaat (75) in gesprek over bondscoachschap Curaçao’

AMSTERDAM - Dick Advocaat weet van geen ophouden en is hard op weg om met een nieuwe klus aan de slag te gaan. De 75-jarige trainer is...
1

Democracy now! | Friday, September 15, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 15 september 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

DH | Around US $50,000 in expenses for every Ennia Holding Supervisory Board meeting

Met vonnissen Ennia claims a total of NAf. 18,624,924 has been awarded to supervisory directors in compensation and bonuses, as shown in this table from the judgment of...
0

ParadiseFM | Curaçao rekent op 40 miljoen per jaar van online goksites

Minister Silvania rekent op 40 miljoen gulden aan opbrengsten via de online casino’s. Dat blijkt uit de ontwerpbegroting. Het bedrag is afkomstig van de vergunningen die worden...
7
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Friday, September 15, 2023

HomeLandenInternationaalDemocracy now! | Friday, September 15, 2023
0
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 15 september 2023
Volgend artikel
Telegraaf | ’Dick Advocaat (75) in gesprek over bondscoachschap Curaçao’

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 