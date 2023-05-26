27 C
Willemstad
• maandag 29 mei 2023
Opinion | PIN: “How much more people have to suffer before the Minister of Justice starts addressing the problem we have with guns?

WILLEMSTAD - The National Innovation Party (PIN) says it has taken note that in recent times, there have been many cases where the use of guns has...
3

RTL | Eis 16 jaar cel tegen drugsbaron Piet S. voor drugshandel en witwassen

Het Openbaar Ministerie heeft vandaag in de rechtbank van Den Haag zestien jaar cel geëist tegen Piet S. De Hagenaar wordt verdacht van de handel in drugs...
0

PBC | Grensverdrag Sint-Maarten moet einde maken aan 375 jaar onduidelijkheid

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Het werd 375 jaar geleden ook al eens vastgelegd: de tweedeling van het eiland Sint-Maarten. Helemaal duidelijk waar de grens tussen het Franstalige en...
0

PBC | Internationaal Symposium ‘Reclaiming the Narrative’ in teken van doorwerking slavernijverleden

Persbureau Curacao UTRECHT – De Nederlandse overheid heeft 1 juli 2023 tot 1 juli 2024 uitgeroepen tot het Herdenkingsjaar Slavernijverleden. Ter inluiding van dit belangrijke jaar organiseert het...
0

ParadiseFM | Skiën op Saba

Skiën op Saba lijkt misschien een slechte grap, maar dat is het niet. Onlangs bezocht een skiscoutteam uit de VS het bovenwindse eiland. De wegen en wandelpaden...
0

PBC | Man die in de gevangenis mishandeld werd vrijgelaten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een 48-jarige man, bekend onder de initialen R.R.M., is vrijgelaten na in de gevangenis te zijn mishandeld door medegevangenen. De man, die werd vastgehouden...
0
Democracy now! | Friday, May 26, 2023

36
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

